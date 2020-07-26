Pulaski's unemployment rate bounces back in June

The local economy seems to be bouncing back from the COVID-19 shutdown with a report showing that Pulaski County's unemployment rate for June is less than half of what it was in May.
According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), Pulaski County reported a 5.2 unemployment for June -- on par with the 5.3 percent posted in June 2019 and less than half of the 11.5 percent posted in May at the height of COVID-19 restrictions.
"While things did slow down from this government-induced recession, I can literally feel what seems to be a quick bounce back on the way," SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said. "Through my discussions with business leaders, the feedback I receive is positive. I use the analogy that the economy and our local business community is "pawing at the ground" ready to be released. The second half of 2020 is going to see a resurgence of our economy and if the markets are allowed to reopen, I anticipate we will truly see a more 'V-like' recovery."
The county's latest jobless rate is not far behind the state average of 4.8 percent and also compares very favorably to the 11.2 national average.
"Local jobless rolls dropping is an excellent sign people are starting to return to work amid a gradual reopening of the economy," Bobby Clue, Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said. "The resiliency of our local community is unparalleled and we should recognize the sacrifices that businesses have made to keep their doors open. The economic damage from the pandemic is still hitting hard across the country, but the Chamber of Commerce is cautiously optimistic that our local economy will continue to see steady improvements moving into the 4th quarter of 2020."
Carlisle County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at three percent while Magoffin recorded the highest at 11.7 percent.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates aren't seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings/closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who haven't looked for work within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
