PULSE OF THE VOTER: Jim Rogers 

Back in 1973, an estimated 80 percent of Americans tuned into the three national television networks to watch the Senate Watergate hearings that would ultimately lead to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. President Bill Clinton's House impeachment hearings 25 years later marked a real ratings competition for the more politicized cable news networks of CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.
The media landscape has since become even more diversified with the rise of the internet. Though an estimated 13.1 million tuned in last week for the first day of impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump, the real draw has been his own Twitter account in addition to live-streaming and blog updates.
Jim Rogers, a contractor from Nancy, was interviewed for this article before the hearings began. He had, however, been keeping up with the inquiry as it led to this point and was disturbed by how much of it unfolded behind closed doors.
"Bring it out into the open and let everybody see what you're doing," he said.
Rogers would also like to see an inquiry into the president's accusers.
"They have really put President Trump through the mill as far as looking at everything," Rogers said, referring to the Biblical passage (John 8:7) about letting "who is without sin cast the first stone."
Despite all the effort the president's detractors have put into taking him out of office, Rogers believes that Trump can weather this inquiry as he has other storms and will be the presumptive Republican nominee in next year's presidential election.
"I think he's run very strong," Rogers said. "Look at where we're at right now today as far as people at work. Some of the numbers we've never seen before; they're historical…All across the board, regardless of race, unemployment is down and employment is up. The stock market is hitting all time highs…
"I think we have to step back and look at where we were at and where we are at now," he continued. "Numbers don't lie."
That Trump is a businessman as opposed to a career politician is something Rogers appreciates as a voter. He questions how some of candidates now in the race can improve things if they haven't been able to so far.
"It seems to me like if they have been in office for 40 years, you'd think they would have been able to fix it by now," he said. "Now because they're running for president, they're saying 'give me a chance to fix it' but they've been in politics for 40 years and nothing has changed."
While he said he doesn't agree with everything, Rogers is generally supportive of President Trump's stances on issues including:
• Immigration -- Rogers recounts how one of his friends came to this country legally from Colombia -- noting that the citizenship process took more than 10 years. "To this day, if you talk with him, he is so proud to be an American citizen…," he said. "He is adamant that our country is based on people coming from all over the world but they came with the purpose to live that American Dream and to do it right.…
"I don't think anybody is saying that we don't want people to come," Rogers said, "but we do need them to come legally. I think that's the biggest point. My feeling is, regardless of where you come from, when you are here, you are an American first and that's it."
• Health Care -- Rogers feels having insurance should be a choice rather than being mandatory. He spent nearly 15 years in the insurance industry and noted that, prior to Kentucky's regulation of the industry, there were some 30 companies doing business in the commonwealth. With state health care, that number has shrunk to two.
"We really tried to tell people that … you would drive out companies out of the state of Kentucky with some of the things that they were asking for, and it happened," Rogers said. "Now we're in a position where you're very, very limited on what kind of healthcare you have."
• Trade -- Rogers believes that some countries had been taking advantage of the United States prior to President Trump taking office.
"We are a nation that should be able to compete anywhere in the world," Rogers said, "but we need to do it fairly.…I feel like we finally have someone in office that understands [the politics and] the business side of it.…
"The American people have to look at it and say 'look, do we want to buy just cheap or do we want to buy something that helps support the American people," he said.
• Taxes -- "To tax the rich and give to the poor doesn't work like a lot people would try to make it look like it does," Rogers said. "When you tax people to the point where they will not expand, when you take so much of their money away from them where it isn't feasible for them to go and expand…It's not so much what [business people] make but what they can utilize to expand and to build. I think we need to look at that."
• Abortion -- "I'm very, very adamant the fact that life begins at conception," Rogers said, adding that President Trump's judicial nominees play an important role in regards to the issue. "As you can tell, I'm a conservative. Having those views on the [Supreme] Court helps to balance; I think we need that."
Rogers doesn't know what's going to happen with next year's election -- particularly when it comes to which party will control the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. "You never know," he said.
Whether that power remains split or should one party gain control of both legislative bodies may not even matter that much. If anything, Rogers believes that politics has become too partisan, with civil debates and working across the aisle rapidly becoming a distant memory.
"While there is party, regardless of whether it's Republican or Democrat, we need to do what's best for the American people," Rogers said. "and that's where I think we have gotten so far out of line. Most of the politicians are more concerned about being re-elected than they are about what happens to the American people. I think they've really lost touch and …one party is about as bad as the other…
"There are a lot of issues that we have that if you disagree, then you are an enemy," Rogers continued. "That concerns me more than a lot of the other things that I see."
Which leads back to the proceedings against President Trump.
"They're more concerned about impeaching a president that some hate than they are getting on with what is good for the United States and the American people," Rogers said of House Democrats. "They have pushed everything aside to look at an impeachment instead of the issues that are at hand."
