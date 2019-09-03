The Pulaski County Road Department is gearing up for a major improvement project in the Eubank area.
Judge-Executive Steve Kelley recently reported that repaving of Puncheon Creek Road should begin in October.
The 5.58-mile project was part of a July announcement by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas that the county would be receiving $646,597 in discretionary funds awarded by Governor Matt Bevin's office over and above the standard Pulaski's standard road allowance from the state.
"The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention," Sec. Thomas said at the time. "This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have large impacts to communities."
Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by KYTC district staff to assess the condition of roads and determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact, and traffic volumes.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Stephen Kelley had identified Puncheon Creek as well as Patterson Branch Road (a one-mile project) as being among the most critical in the county in terms of existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures. Together they provide access to more than 300 homes as well as two local schools.
"The discretionary money is a huge deal," Judge Kelley said, adding the funds go "a long way on roads our magistrates can't afford to fix." The Eubank project alone is expected to cost more than $420,000.
"We have secured funding from the state to pave it all the way through," the judge said of Puncheon Creek Road. "That's a big win for those residents. It's one of those roads that would only ever be patched a little at a time, because we never have enough to spend on one road like that."
The Pulaski County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the county for the projects.
