A Sunday morning pursuit that crossed county lines resulted in the arrest of a Wayne County driver and his passenger.
Calvin Godsey, 24, of Monticello, is facing no less than 31 charges in connection to the pursuit that involved striking a cruiser and the assault of two officers. Godsey is charged with Receiving Stolen Property-Auto (under $10,000.00), Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), eight counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer), two counts of second-degree Assault (Police Officer), Resisting Arrest, two counts of first-degree Criminal Mischief, two counts of third-degree Criminal Mischief, four counts of Criminal Littering, first-degree Fleeing or Evading police (motor vehicle) and numerous traffic violations.
The charges stem from an incident that began around 12:40 a.m. Sunday within the Monticello city limits. According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Deputies James Barnett and Jerry Coffey attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on North 2nd Street. When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit ensued through the city streets and onto East Ky. 92."
At one point, Godsey is accused of temporarily losing control of his vehicle and striking the side of another deputy’s vehicle with a K-9 unit inside. He continued eastbound and stopped after traveling approximately six miles inside McCreary County, near Jonesville Cemetery Road.
It turned out that the driver had already been wanted. Godsey was also arrested on two outstanding Wayne County Circuit Court warrants for probation violations on underlying charges of first-degree Assault , second-degree Assault, Tampering with Physical Evidence, first-degree Persistent Felony Offender and second-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
A passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old Amanda Phillips of Monticello, was arrested for first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), four counts of Criminal Littering and Resisting Arrest. Phillips had also been wanted on a Kentucky Parole Board Mandatory Reentry Supervision Violation warrant for absconding parole supervision, use of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), use of a controlled substance (marijuana) and for failure to report to a parole officer as directed.
“Deputy Barnett is requesting anyone who was endangered by the pursuit on East Ky. 92 to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with information," Sheriff Catron stated. "He is looking for at least two other vehicles that were forced out of the roadway by the fleeing vehicle. Individuals may contact the Sheriff Office by calling 606-348-5416 or by using their Facebook page.”
Deputies Barnett and Coffey were assisted by Deputies Jerry Meadows, Jacob Vanover, Deputy K-9 Lyon and K-9 Dunya. The investigation is continuing.
