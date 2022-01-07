A McCreary County man is facing felony and traffic charges after leading local deputies in a pursuit Tuesday night.
William M. Burk, 22, of Stearns, was arrested and charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st Offense, over 2 grams methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, Improper Display of Registration Plates, Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance (1st Offense), and No Registration Plates.
The charges stem from an incident that begin around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, deputies Noah Wesley and Tan Hudson were westbound on West Ky. 80 when they observed a Saturn car traveling east at a high rate of speed.
The deputies turned around to check the car, which turned out to have a license plate which belonged on another vehicle. The driver -- later identified as Burk -- failed to stop as the deputies attempted to pull him over. He lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to turn left before Hacker Road -- wrecking and disabling the Saturn.
Burk then fled the vehicle on foot while deputies gave chase, according to the sheriff's release. He was placed under arrest after a brief struggle once the deputies caught up to him. According to the sheriff, Burk told them he ran because he knew he had outstanding warrants.
Those warrants included a Contempt of Court charge for unpaid fines and court costs in relation to drug charges from Casey County. There was also a Probation Violation warrant for Burk on those same drug-related charges.
Deputies located 10.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, baggies and $133 in cash after Burk had been taken into custody. The illegal drugs will be submitted to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab for identification, according to Sheriff Speck.
Dep. Wesley and Dep. Hudson are continuing the investigation. They were assisted by Dep. Ryan Jones and Lieutenant Richard Smith, as well as officers with the Somerset Police Department.
Sheriff Greg Speck asks that anyone with information about drug activity or any crime to contact his office at 606-678-5145. You can remain anonymous. You can also leave a tip on the PCSO website at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
