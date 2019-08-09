Quarles visits SPEDA, Gatormade Trailer

As part of his commitment to promoting Kentucky Proud products throughout the state, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles toured major Pulaski County employer and manufacturer Gatormade Trailers July 26 as a guest of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA).
Headquartered in Somerset with locations in Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio, Gatormade Inc. is nationally known for manufacturing quality trailers, trailer parts, and equipment for use on farms, worksites, and for home and recreation. Trailers are manufactured and distributed in Somerset, with the company's dealer network and distribution centers spanning the northeast United States and most Canadian provinces.
SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler invited Quarles to tour Gatormade to help share in its success and raise awareness of the company and its products.
"Gatormade's brand is recognizable around the globe and we are proud to be the location of its headquarters," said Girdler, who accompanied the commissioner on the tour. "I appreciate Commissioner Quarles taking the time to visit and help our homegrown industry expand its reach and help others learn of its quality and dependability."
Gatormade Trailers carry the Kentucky Proud label, marking them products that have been raised, grown, manufactured or processed in Kentucky by Kentuckians. The Kentucky Proud platform, which is the official state marketing program for agricultural products, is funded by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund and has a robust membership of farms, producers and businesses.
A farmer himself, Quarles owns a Gatormade Trailer that is used on his operation in Scott County.
"I greatly enjoyed my visit to Gatormade headquarters in Somerset to learn more about this Kentucky Proud agribusiness," Quarles said. "I would like to thank Gatormade for having me today and for employing many people in Pulaski and surrounding counties. I'd also like to thank the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority and its president, Chris Girdler, for the invitation and for their work to shine the spotlight on Kentucky agriculture and Kentucky agribusinesses in the region."
The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority is a city-county partnership that serves as an umbrella for workforce development, tourism, entrepreneurship and industrial recruitment with the goal of elevating the function and visibility of economic development in the community. To learn more about this effort, visit somersetkyleads.com.
