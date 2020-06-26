Quarter of Pulaski County adults have post-secondary degree

Some 25 percent of Pulaski County adults have at least an associate's degree, according to the Council on Postsecondary Education's Data Center.
Kentucky leaders and policy makers can use information from an interactive web tool to assess education attainment levels, along with state and county progress on key postsecondary education metrics, including enrollment, degrees and graduation rates. Each metric includes breakouts by student populations, such as low-income, underrepresented minorities and first-time students.
"We have made great progress in closing racial and low-income gaps in attainment and improving overall success rates, but gaps still exist," CPE President Aaron Thompson said.
The report includes three tabs: enrollment, credentials and graduation rates. Each tabs shows top majors, top five institutions and disaggregates counts by low-income and underrepresented minority, age ranges, institution type and academic year for trend analysis. The information is displayed in an interactive map of Kentucky counties, which filters by an individual county and benchmarks against statewide totals.
Of the 49,650 Pulaski Countians who are at least 18 years of age, 12,858 have at least an associate's degree and 2,110 are currently enrolled at a postsecondary institution.
"The good news is that the number of degrees and other credentials continues to increase, even while enrollment of Kentucky residents continues to decline. This means a higher proportion of our students are graduating. But it's still not high enough, especially in our poorest counties," Thompson added.
The state view shows top majors are in the academic areas of liberal arts, healthcare and business. The largest proportion of Kentucky resident students is in the age range of 18-24 years old.
Declining adult enrollment is a major contributor to the overall decline in the state's enrollment. This decrease is partly explained by an improving economy in the state, yet there remains too many Kentucky citizens who need a high value certificate or undergraduate degree to get a better job and fill workforce needs.
The county profile report is located on the CPE Data Center, visit http://cpe.ky.gov/data/countyprofiles.html.
The CPE Data Center is located at http://cpe.ky.gov/data/index.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.