Questions arise about House districts, candidates

At least two questions have emerged since the January 10 filing deadline for candidates in the four state House Districts that extend into Pulaski County.
• In what House District do I live? Who is my state representative?
• I filed as a candidate for state representative. Why didn't the Commonwealth Journal put my name in the paper?
Clarifying the "you didn't put my name in the paper" comments, the Commonwealth Journal in its January 11 edition -- day after the filing deadline -- published names of every candidate who filed with the secretary of state to represent House Districts in Pulaski County. The names were checked and double-checked for accuracy at that time, and again for this story. Prior to the deadline, reporters did separate stories announcing most of the candidacies. However, a couple of last-minute filers did not contact the newspaper and did not reveal a telephone number or e-mail address for contact information.
There apparently is some confusion among voters about the House District in which they live. Names of candidates and Pulaski County precincts which they represent follows:
David Meade, R-Stanford, filed for reelection as state representative from the 80th House District. He is unopposed.
House District 80 includes Lincoln and part of Pulaski County. Pulaski County precincts in House District 80 are West Somerset 5B, Saline 11, Somerset 3B Library, Girdler 12, Ansel 21, Buncombe 24, Somerset 1 Library, Somerset 3A Huffaker, Mt. Zion 47, Eubank 25, Estesburg 26, Somerset 2 City Hall, Somerset 4A Rocky Hollow, Somerset 4B Meece Middle, Somerset 5A Langdon Street, Ferguson 8, Somerset 5E Grand Central and Somerset 6 South End.
Josh Branscum, R-Russell Springs, and Mark F. Polston, R-Somerset, both filed in the 83rd House District to fill the seat to be vacated by Jeff Hoover, Jamestown. Hoover is not seeking re-election.
House District 83 is made up of Russell, Clinton, Cumberland counties and a portion of Pulaski County. Eighty Third District precincts in Pulaski County are Nancy No. 15, Harrison No. 17, Firebrook No. 11F, Oak Hill No. 11, Namoi West No. 44, Hickory Nut No. 19 and Fall Branch 18.
Attorney Gregory Ousley, Troy L. Strunk, Shane Baker all of Somerset, and Wes Hargis, Science Hill, all Republicans, have filed for the 85th House seat now held by Tommy Turner who is not seeking reelection.
House District 85 includes parts of Pulaski and Laurel counties. Pulaski County precincts in House District 85 are Science Hill City 22, Science Hill County 23, Norwood 42, Caney Fork, 13, Price 27, Goodhope-Hazeldell 28, Vaught 43, Catron 31, Dallas 45, Somerset 3C Saddlebrook, Rush Branch 14, Parker 9, Mark 30, Bourbon East 10E, Mayfield 32, Colo 35, Mt. Victory 33, Gilliland 40, Somerset 5C Mall, Burnside City 36, East Burnside County 36E, Gamblin 37, Bronston South 38 and Sloans Valley 39.
Ken Upchurch, Monticello, representing the 52nd House District, has filed for reelection and Rhett Ramsey, also of Monticello, has filed to opposed Upchurch in the GOP May primary election.
House District 52 includes Wayne, McCreary and part of Pulaski County. Pulaski County precincts in House District 52 are Somerset 5D Neighborhood, Bronston North 38, West Burnside County 36W, Bourbon West 10W, Burnside County 36A, Naomi East 44 and Okalona 16.
