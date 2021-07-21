Ranshaw announces bid for re-election in 4th magisterial district

The newest member of Pulaski County Fiscal Court announced Monday that he is running for a second term.
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw posted the news on his personal and official Facebook pages.
Saying he's tried to help the district to the best of his abilities, Ranshaw noted that he learned to drive a tractor, patch potholes and use a pole saw in order to help maintain the roads in District 4 during the COVID-19 shutdown.
"Event to this day now that our crew is back working, I am still out helping them when I can," Magistrate Ranshaw wrote.
The Republican has pushed for more road funding throughout his first term, arguing that the fourth district is larger than the other three with 300 miles to maintain. Each district averages about two miles of blacktop per year.
"I find myself having to tell people I can't pave their roads, which really does need paved, because we have roads in worse shape then theirs that needs it first," Ranshaw wrote. "…I hope you believe I will be the person you would want to continue to step into the ring and fight hard for you."
The magistrate also touts his work on a countywide level, citing two examples involving the City of Somerset.
The first came in 2019 when Somerset officials launched a bid to annex certain neighborhoods in an effort to grow population and hopefully attract more businesses to the community.
"I believe if you wanted to live within the city that it should be a volunteer request and not to be forced to do so," Ranshaw said, adding his concerns about the increase of property taxes for residents in the annexed areas, reduced revenues for Pulaski's smaller cities, and the "big loss of revenue for the county which operates the jail, animal shelter, recycling center and other services without the help of the city."
Magistrate Ranshaw also expressed pride in helping approve the interlocal agreements between Somerset and Pulaski County in regard to occupational taxes, insurance premium taxes and fire protection. Though he would have preferred 20-year agreements, Ranshaw said, the 10-year versions which passed will benefit both the county and city.
In terms of insurance premium taxes, which fund volunteer fire departments, Ranshaw noted that the county would only lose half of any tax revenue from homes that are annexed into the city. The county would still collect 2.5% as opposed to 5%. The county will contribute 80% of occupational taxes collected through a new TIF district to help develop the area encompassing the planned Horse Soldier Farms development. Ranshaw noted the revenues increase only as the business grows.
But the magistrate pointed to the elimination of a 180-day "out clause" in the agreements as a major selling point.
"With these agreements it now takes both the city and county to vote to void the agreement," Ranshaw wrote. "I like this because … both city and county can plan future budgets. It also takes away the threat of 'if you don't do things our way we will just get out of agreements and take your revenue' or threaten to walk away from commitments to cover fire districts agreed to. Also [it] forces the city and county to come together to work on any changes to the agreements before agreements can be changed."
Magistrate Ranshaw stated his job on Fiscal Court is to "not only represent the 4th District but the entire county in standing up for what I believe is [in] the best interest for the county and to oversee the spending of county money." He also expressed belief that the county "should be fully transparent to the citizens" unless the law dictates waiting until a resolution.
Ranshaw's post also hinted that some of his constituents may have been encouraging him to run for a higher office.
"[T]his may disappoint those who wanted me to run for County Judge," he wrote. "In my opinion to hold the office of County Judge, you must be able to set everything aside and be dedicated to that office 24 [hours] a day and 365 days a year. Currently I am not in that position but am making plans to be in that position for a future run if the people of Pulaski County would like me to."
For now, Ranshaw is not alone in the race for the District 4 magisterial seat. Local building inspector Wes Finley announced his candidacy in May for the Republican nomination.
While candidates may currently file letters of intent with the state, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State website, the actually filing window runs from November 3 until January 7 for the May 17, 2022 Primary Election.
