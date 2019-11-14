What began with one anonymous donor wanting to help Pulaski County Detention Center inmates give their children gifts for Christmas has grown into a mission to help families struggling with addiction give their children a great holiday experience.
The 3rd annual Lengths of Love event will be held Thursday, December 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sk8ter's Paradise. It's an evening of fun with skating, laser tag, food and presents for children under the age of 18 who are affected by parental substance abuse.
"[Parents] can be incarcerated, in active addiction, in recovery, in treatment," Christy Fox, one of the founding organizers, said. "Basically any child that has a parent battling addition or has battled addiction [is welcome]."
In addition to opening the Christmas program beyond children whose parents are incarcerated (as with the prior two years when the program was more directly affiliated with PCDC), Lengths of Love organizers are also inviting those not just from Pulaski County but surrounding counties as well.
"That's kind of the twist this year," Fox said. "We've just opened it up a little bit more…Last year, we learned as we went."
Fox, a licensed counselor based in Nancy, noted that the holidays can intensify physical and emotional stress for families with loved ones who are struggling with substance abuse. They often deal with increased financial strain, lack of external resources and stigma.
"Our mission is to ease the burden on the children and the caregivers by coming together as a community and letting them know that we support and care about them," Fox stated. "We also intend for the children to gain a healthy trust in the law enforcement community, learn that there are other children that are going through the same situation, and above all, have an evening of fun."
Fox continued that addiction won't be discussed the night of the event. "They just come, they have fun, they go around to all the different booths that are set up and collect goodies," she said of the kids, adding the only indication the event has anything to do with substance use disorder would be in the displays of some vendors offering resources for caregivers against the epidemic.
Some of those planning to have booths include ARMS of Hope, Lake Cumberland District Health Department, mental health agencies and church groups.
"The community support has just been fantastic," Fox said. "The more funds that we raise, the more sponsorships we have, the more things we can do for the kids."
In terms of gifts, Fox said the Lengths of Love group really wants to giving the kids participating an experience. "It was so neat last year because a lot of the kids that were there had never skated before," she said. "We're just really focusing on different experiences throughout town that we can help that child to have."
Fox also expressed her gratitude to Amanda Smith, owner of Sk8ters Paradise, for opening the facility up so that the kids can skate, play arcade games and laser tag.
"She lets us come in there and take over the whole thing," Fox said. "Then we have more food than anybody could ever consume. It's just a whole night that [the kids] can do whatever they want to do."
Families wishing to participate may register online at the "Lengths of Love" Facebook page or call 606-288-0013 to get assistance with the registration process. Deadline for registration is December 15.
Businesses and other organizations are still welcome to offer something toward the gift packages or even set up at the event to hand out goodies and promotional information that night. For more information, contact Fox at 875-5294 or cfox@gratitudeadjustment.org.
Individuals wishing to to donate may also make a non-tax deductible contribution to the "Lengths of Love" account that has been set up at the L&N Federal Credit Union in Stonegate Centre (beside Texas Roadhouse).
