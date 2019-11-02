If you don't have anything planned for today, why not take a trip to Paris?
That's the theme for the 3rd Annual Pulaski County Miss Abilities Pageant, to be held at The Center for Rural Development.
The event was founded in 2017 by Blake Milby, Sheila Fields and the late Debra Nolan. All three were family homecare providers (FHP) for adults with intellectual disabilities. One of the ladies that Fields supports had wanted to do a pageant, but found that most for special needs are geared for children. So the providers got together and decided to organize one of their own for adult women with special needs, age 18 and older.
They developed a mission statement that includes the goal of empowering contestants to become participating members in their communities, "using each of their unique abilities as we all do."
"Lots of coffee and lots of brainstorming," Milby recalled of planning that first pageant. "There was a lot of footwork; we got a lot of donations and were able to have the first pageant at The Center…We had 48 girls show up that year."
Since then the pageant has only grown, from 82 contestants last year to an expected 95 from around the region vying for this year's Miss Abilities crown on Saturday. There will also be an overall second and third place awarded, complete with trophy and sashes, and winners in categories such as "Pageant Sweetheart," "Best Hair," "Best Makeup," "Most Friendly," "Most Energetic," "Most Lovable," etc.
"Every participant will win in some category," Milby noted. "Everybody goes home with an awesome gift bag, flowers …and a small crown."
The audience will walk away winners too, promised a good time and a full heart. "No one leaves with a dry eye," Fields said.
For the participants, the pageant offers them an all-too-rare chance to be celebrated in the spotlight. Milby said they are treated to lunch and cake, hair and makeup by cosmetology students, and professional headshots by a local photographer. Local pageant winners also pitch in to help the ladies with stage practice and confidence. Come show time, the contestants are escorted on stage by local football players.
"We just try to make just a big, giant day that's completely about them," Milby said. "Everything is over the top, because they don't really get anything over the top. So it's just one day that's completely about them to make them feel beautiful and special."
"They have a ball," Fields added.
The benefits, they say, go beyond that one day. Milby and Fields noted that the several ladies look forward to the pageant all year long.
"It gives them goals all year long," Milby said, giving the example of one woman with gait issues that practices so she can walk out on stage unassisted. "That makes it worth it in itself, just knowing that you're helping [give them something to look forward to]. Every day they're working on something to better themselves to be able to participate how they want to participate."
The event gets underway at 3 p.m. this afternoon in The Center for Rural Development's auditorium. Admission is free, however, a donation table and a chance to buy a Miss Abilities t-shirt will be available.
"Donations are always appreciated because we are a non-profit [organization]," Milby said. "Everything that we do is from money that we raise."
To learn more, visit their Facebook page by searching "Pulaski County Miss Abilities Pageant."
