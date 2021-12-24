Realtor files in 5th District magisterial race

A local realtor is hoping to find a second home, so to speak, on the Pulaski County Fiscal Court.
David E. Sparks, of the Slate Branch community, filed Monday as a Republican candidate in the race for 5th District Magistrate. The seat is currently held by four-term incumbent Mike Strunk, who has yet to file.
"I feel that it is time for change in the 5th District," Sparks said of his decision to run for office for the first time. "I think that our elected officials sometimes become too comfortable and complacent, especially after multiple terms.
"This is my first attempt at politics. I plan on running a positive campaign. I will not get into negative politics. That's one things that bothers me in a lot of elections."
Some of the issues that concern Sparks most involve roads and first responders.
"I want to make sure that we always keep these heroes with the best equipment, most qualified and trained personnel and better salaries," Sparks, a former volunteer firefighter with Parker's Mill Fire Department, said. "I will put our volunteer fire departments up against anyone in the state. We just need to continue to make their jobs better and safer."
Currently serving on the Somerset-Pulaski EMS Board, Sparks would also like to see the county become more involved in its operations. The ambulance service is primarily run by the City of Somerset, though Pulaski Fiscal Court did recently give approval to purchase a new truck for the agency. In terms of payroll, Sparks noted that a starting paramedic makes $16.50 per hour locally -- comparing it to starting salaries for Perry County EMS of over $21.
"Somerset-Pulaski EMS is one of the busiest services in the state," Sparks noted. "We will end the year at close to 13,000 runs. Some of the surrounding counties will be in the 2,000-3,000 range."
Sparks also has some ideas with regards to the local sheriff's department but declined to share them until a new sheriff is elected. There are currently four candidates running for the Republican nomination to replace Sheriff Greg Speck, who isn't running so he can retire at the end of his second term.
Prior to his real estate career, Sparks served a stint in the U.S. Air Force and retired from South Kentucky RECC. He prides himself on his community involvement, which also includes being an ambassador with the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and active member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. He has been a past member of the boards for both God's Food Pantry and the Lake Cumberland Area District Development.
"I don't think that you can just attend fiscal court meetings and be a good magistrate," Sparks said, adding he's received a lot of encouraging messages since he announced his candidacy from voters ready for change. "I think the fact that I am plugged into the community and heavily involved will go a long way to seeing that I am elected."
