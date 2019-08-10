A 22-year veteran employee of South Kentucky RECC was injured in a logging accident Friday morning, but remained "alert and conscious" while being treated.
The worker's name was not released by RECC, but Corporate Communications Coordinator Joy Bullock confirmed that the employee was treated by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
RECC dispatch received the call around 11:30 a.m. that the man was hurt while cutting a dead ash tree as part of a right-of-way clearing. The top of the tree snapped and fell across his shoulders and back.
"The other workers with him acted accordingly, calling it into our dispatch who then contacted 911 to get emergency personnel to the scene," Bullock said.
"It was in a remote area of Ky. 192, so emergency workers transported him out by pickup truck to the ambulance."
Nor further information was available by press time.
