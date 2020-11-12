A total of eight (8) mail-in ballots, postmarked by November 3, were received and counted by Friday after Election Day by the Pulaski County Board of Elections, and final 2020 General Election totals were sent Tuesday to the State Board of Elections, according to Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett.
Monday, November 23 is last day for the State Board of Elections to meet to tabulate votes and make out certificates of election.
A record 31,715 votes were cast in Pulaski County during the General Election. That is 63.3 percent of the county's 50,029 registered voters. The turnout percentage is not a record but the total number of voters is the greatest in Pulaski County history.
Most everybody in Pulaski County is registered to vote. Latest population estimate is 64,979. Pulaski County has about 15,000 teenagers and under, too young to vote. That leaves about 50,000 residents old enough to vote, and that's how many we have on voting rolls.
Pulaski County Board of Elections has set a standard for operating an election during the COVID-19-plagued election.
With 5,785 mail-in ballots flooding the process during the election, the board appointed a four-member panel to count mail-in ballots daily as received from the post office.
As a result, when the polls closed on Election Day, the mail-in ballot count was complete. Within an hour and a half after in-person voting stopped, unofficial totals were complete and released.
Local election officials speculate early voting is here to stay. Pandemic regulations allowed early voting, not permitted by Kentucky law, to begin October 13, and no-excuse mail-in ballots were encouraged. Results were an all-time record number of votes in Pulaski County and across the state.
