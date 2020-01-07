Several programs helping people in the Lake Cumberland area are among 135 Kentucky recipients receiving a record $37.9 million in federal grants to support crisis intervention services for victims of crime.
The Victims of Crime Act grant program, known as VOCA, originates from the federal Crime Victims Fund -- which collects monies from criminal fines, forfeitures, special assessments, and gifts or donations and is not reliant on taxpayer money. The grants support programs that provide direct services to victims, including crisis counseling, shelter, therapy and support, and advocacy in the criminal justice system, among other efforts.
Those recipients whose coverage area includes Pulaski County are: Adanta Sexual Assault Resource Center ($439,416); Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky ($619,564); Bethany House Abuse Shelter ($304,392); Department of Corrections ($19,625); Kentucky CASA Network ($215,754); Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence ($75,886); Kentucky Office of the Attorney General ($287,913); Kentucky State Police ($2,528,024); KY Department for Aging and Independent Living ($971,322); Lake Cumberland Children's Advocacy Center ($201,636); and Pulaski County Attorney's Office ($85,288).
VOCA dollars are available through the Office for Victims of Crime in the U.S. Department of Justice. The Kentucky Justice Cabinet's Grants Management Division administers the grant awards for the Commonwealth and has worked aggressively in recent years to capture additional VOCA funding to match with programs. The latest awards mark a 50 percent increase over the amount provided in 2018 and a 511 percent increase compared to 2015.
"We are blessed to have a strong, committed network of victim advocacy programs and providers who are willing to step up and support Kentuckians in times of hardship and crisis," Gov. Matt Bevin stated. "VOCA grants are one way that the state can come alongside these groups and assist them with the resources they need to carry out their important work. I am grateful to the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet for their work to leverage federal dollars to assist additional groups, and I applaud each grant recipient for all they do to help their fellow Kentuckians. They truly embody what it means when we say 'We are Kentucky.'"
Grants experts have focused on expanding services for underserved populations and rural areas, increasing technical assistance to participating programs, and responding to emergency needs, such as mass violence. Programs must demonstrate a history of effective services, organizational and fiscal capacity, and a commitment to continued training and collaborative efforts to qualify.
"These programs are a mission field for advocates, and often the only resource and comfort for those in a time of crisis," said Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley. "Our grants team has done tremendous work to optimize the VOCA awards, and I'm especially thankful for the tireless sacrifices of our advocacy community who put in the long hours to assist victims through some of the worst experiences of their lives."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.