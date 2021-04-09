Somerset is one of more than a dozen locations where citizens may now schedule in-person unemployment insurance (UI) services through regional Kentucky Career Centers (KCC).
Governor Andy Beshear and Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry L. Roberts announced this week that the services will open next Monday, with scheduling available through kcc.ky.gov.
"When you combine years of painful staffing cuts, an out-of-date system designed to tell people no and the effects of a once-in-100-years pandemic - many Kentuckians have been unable to obtain benefits," Gov. Beshear said. "In addition to taking many new actions to help Kentuckians in need, we are now making good on our promise to begin putting unemployment specialists back into the local career centers."
Labor Secretary Roberts said the Kentucky Career Center staff is working diligently to prepare for opening day.
"It has taken a lot of work to make it happen in a short window of time, but our staff has worked hard in recent weeks to pull everything together to get us in a position to once again provide services that unemployment claimants need at this critical time," Roberts said.
Under the previous administration, KCC locations around the state stopped providing in-person assistance to UI claimants in the fall of 2017.
The record level of unemployment spurred by the pandemic and years of painful staffing cuts, location reductions and failure to upgrade IT systems slowed the state's ability to help many Kentuckians who lost jobs through no fault of their own.
The Labor Cabinet will be utilizing current staff in the career centers that normally provide career counseling services to begin offering in-person UI assistance.
Somerset's KCC is located at 410 East Mt. Vernon St. The public will be required to adhere to the following guidelines:
• Anyone attending an appointment must wear a mask at all times.
• Photo ID is required to enter a KCC building.
• Temperatures will be taken before entering KCC buildings due to COVID-19.
• Accommodations will not be made for those without appointments.
• While staff make every effort to answer all questions during this appointment, UI specialists may not be able to provide a resolution during a single appointment. Some claims could require additional paperwork or take additional time to complete. An additional appointment will not be necessary.
