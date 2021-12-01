Rep. Branscum files for re-election

Another of the four state representatives who serve Pulaski County has filed for re-election.
Josh Branscum, the Russell Springs construction executive who was elected to his first term in 2020, filed last Wednesday with the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office as a Republican candidate in the race for the 83rd District. House District 83 is made up of Russell, Clinton, and Cumberland counties as well as seven precincts in western Pulaski County.
“I was blessed to be with my family as I filed for re-election [Wednesday],” Branscum stated. “It is my great honor to represent our communities who have trusted me to fight for our district in Frankfort. I am grateful to each and every one of you for your support, encouragement and most of all, your prayers. I’m very excited for our future and I truly believe that we are just getting started!”
Branscum counts among his accomplishments support for legislation that is now funding broadband services in unserved and underserved areas, fighting for clean water and better infrastructure, and leading the charge on the largest election reform bill in over 100 years. The state representative is a member of the House Committees for Small Business & Information Technology, Transportation, and Tourism & Outdoor Recreation.
“We are headed into an important legislative session,” said Branscum, “and I will have the chance to direct much-needed projects and funding to our district. I thank you for your continued attention to our most pressing issues. I will never back down from the fight to make our communities better and safer places to live.”
Of course, the next General Assembly convenes in January 2022, an even year calling for a 60-day "long session" to develop the two-year budget. Rep. Branscum noted legislators will "also be focusing on the available federal funds that have been sent down to the state, and making sure we allocate those funds to have the greatest impact on the people and families of Kentucky."
Another major issue is redistricting, something lawmakers must consider every 10 years following the national census.
"Redistricting is ongoing and from what I hear, the maps are getting close," Branscum said. "House and Senate leadership are continuously in discussion, along with our congressional delegation as well. I’m not sure if we will be called into a special session at the moment, but it is a focus and something that will need to be addressed as soon as possible."
The state representative continued that the concerns of Pulaski Countians are much the same as those of his constituents in other counties, particularly when it comes to roads and infrastructure. In addition to that, he said tourism and economic development are always a focus for the Lake Cumberland area.
"There are many needs and priorities when it comes to our roads," Branscum said, "and it’s important that we focus on providing roads that are safe, that also benefit our area when it comes to tourism and economic development."
Rep. Branscum added he has also heard concerns about the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the status of which he's keeping tabs on as it is challenged in federal court.
Branscum’s last campaign was endorsed by the National Rifle Association, Kentucky Right to Life, Associated General Contractors of Kentucky, and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. A small business leader, Branscum is the executive vice president of Branscum Construction Company, Inc. and he has overseen hundreds of new construction projects throughout the state.
Branscum's wife Kara is a teacher. They have been married since 2008 and have two children.
For more information, visit www.JoshBranscum.com or Josh Branscum for State Representative on Facebook and @BranscumforKY on Instagram.
