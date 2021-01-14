While the main mill is still operating on Ky. 1247, a garage across the road that Vaught Brothers Wood Products used to repair pallets was decimated by a two-alarm fire Monday evening.
According to Eubank Fire Chief Norman Rutheford, the fire was reported by a passerby just before 4 p.m. with the first page coming at 3:53 p.m. and the first fire truck arriving on scene at 4:02 p.m.
"It was plumb full of lumber and equipment," Chief Rutheford said of the building. "When I first arrived, about five minutes after the page, fire was already coming through the roof."
After meeting with a state fire marshal, Rutheford said that the preliminary investigation indicates that the fire may have begun in the area of the heating stove, which was located toward the center rear of the building.
Luckily, no one was injured. Chief Rutheford said the employees had left between 30 minutes and an hour before the fire had been reported. No firefighters were hurt either.
"Just our pride," the chief said, "because we couldn't save it. It was a big fire and all we could do was fight it defensively."
Rutheford explained that the garage was a block building, which can retain a great deal of heat quickly.
"Once it started falling in on itself, it became structurally unsound and we couldn't put anyone inside," Chief Rutheford said. "It was just one of those things."
Eubank Fire Department cleared the scene around 7:05 p.m. Monday night. They were assisted on scene by Science Hill Fire Department.
