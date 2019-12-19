Report: Forcht encouraged Bevin to pardon convicted killer

CORBIN, Ky. -- Corbin-based businessman Terry Forcht has been linked to requesting former Gov. Matt Bevin to issue a pardon for Patrick Baker, who received one of over 400 pardons made by Bevin in his final days as governor.
Baker served two years of a 19-year sentence for reckless homicide, robbery, impersonating a peace officer, and tampering with physical evidence, before being pardoned by Bevin. Baker was convicted of killing a Knox County man during a home invasion.
The Courier Journal reported the requests after reviewing public records that showed Forcht had "given more than $1 million to Republican candidates, committees and super PACs over the past decade, state and federal campaign records show."
The newspaper also reported Forcht wrote a letter in August 2018 and a note on June 4, 2019, requesting Bevin pardon Baker.
Forcht is chairman and CEO of the Forcht Group of Kentucky, which includes an array of business entities including nursing homes, a pharmacy, newspapers, a radio broadcasting company, banks, insurance and more. Forcht Group has 93 business entities and employs over 2,100 people.
Forcht, 81, has two branches of Forcht Bank in Pulaski County and also owns WYKY-FM in Somerset.
Forcht stated in his June 4 note, according to the Courier Journal, "I would like to renew my recommendation for him to receive a Gubernatorial Pardon. I continue to follow his story and feel he would be a good candidate. I know his family and still feel he has turned his life around."
Shortly after Forcht prodded the governor to act, former state Rep. Denny Butler, an investigator looking into Baker's case on Bevin's behalf, advised the governor that while he believed in Baker's innocence, it would be inappropriate to issue a pardon at that time, the Courier Journal reported.
Forcht's letters were not the only letters Bevin received asking for Baker's pardon. The first letter was from Baker's mother, Jackie Baker, in March 2018. His father, John Baker, wrote a letter in June 2018.
In the first few days of July 2018, seven additional letters were sent to Bevin asking for a pardon, including letters from his friends, pastor, fiancée and Baker himself, the Courier Journal reported.
On July 4, 2018, the formal pardon application was filed with the governor's office, according to the Courier Journal.
On July 26, 2018, Bevin attended a campaign fundraiser at the Corbin home of Eric and Kathryn Baker, Baker's brother and sister-in-law, where they were able to raise over $21,000 for Bevin's campaign.
A month after the fundraiser, Forcht sent his first letter to the governor mentioning Patrick Baker, along with another person he wanted Bevin to consider for a pardon, reported the Courier Journal.
Forcht wrote that he had "personal knowledge of both families" and could attest that both individuals had "turned their life around."
Forcht hosted a reelection fundraiser for Bevin on March 23, 2019, at his home near London, Kentucky, where he raised $33,150. Forcht also gave $100,000 to the Matt Bevin-Jenean Hampton Inaugural Committee in 2015, according to the Courier Journal.
Bevin signed the pardon Dec. 6. The order stated "Patrick Baker is a man who has made a series of unwise decision in his adult life. His drug addiction resulted in his association with people that in turn led to his arrest, prosecution and conviction of murder."
"I am grateful for the courageous actions of Governor Bevin," said Baker in a statement. "After being presented with evidence of my innocence and allegations of misconduct against the police officers in my case, he gave me a chance to have my life back. I hope that the true killer of Donald Mills is ultimately apprehended and that the Mills' family gets closure in the end by having the right person in prison."
