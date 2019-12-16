Rescue Squad saves man stuck on ledge

The Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, along with members of the Burnside Fire Department and some fishermen who were in the right place at the right time, were involved in the rescue of a man who was found standing on a ledge 30 feet over a cliff on the bank of the Cumberland River.
Lt. Jonathan Whitaker with the Rescue Squad said that responders were called out around 8:50 a.m. Saturday to the report of a male subject trapped on the ledge on the north bank of the river in Burnside.
The subjectâ€™s name could not be confirmed by the Whitaker, and he said rescuers do not know how he got to the area he was found in, nor do they know how long he had been there.
He said that the group of fishermen were the ones to find the man. They were the ones who called 911 and stayed with him and the Rescue Squad, helping personnel and getting them to the nearest dock.
After assessing the situation, the squad determined that it would be easier to help the man down via ropes rather than attempt to pull him up the bank. The rescue required lowering the man another 100 feet to a boat on the water below.
Whitaker said that despite the rain and that the slope was steep and covered in slick leaves, the conditions did not hamper the rescue in any way.
Whitaker described the man as being able to walk â€œon his ownâ€� down the hillside, but was taken to an awaiting ambulance to be checked out. Whitaker did not know the extent of any possible injuries, other than to say he had some cuts and bruises.
Among the squad members, fire department personnel and fishermen, Whitaker said there were between 15 and 20 people who assisted with the rescue.
