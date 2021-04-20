Residents concerned about unusable railroad crossing

Residents in one Science Hill neighborhood are concerned about going a whole week without access to their railroad crossing.
Letha Garland and her daughter Della Spears are just two of the 75-80 people who live on W. Norwood-Mt. Zion Road. Their access to Ky. 1247 was cut off on Friday morning, they say, when a crew with Norfolk Southern tore out their railroad crossing. Such repair projects have been completed in the past within a day or so. However, Spears said neighbors were told by an NS foreman that the crossing wouldn't reopen until this coming Friday, April 23.
As of Monday afternoon, Spears said, no crew was even working on the crossing. Which means that likely for the rest of this week, residents are facing at least a 20-minute drive to reach US 27 -- the county's main thoroughfare -- via Ky. 1676.
"That's a long time for us," Garland said, noting the issue is more than just the inconvenience of an added commute time. "If there's a fire or other emergency, 20 minutes can be life-saving."
Under normal circumstances, "we are one minute from the fire station," Spears added. "We have had no mail, no garbage, no recycling pick up since Thursday."
Spears acknowledged the crossing needed work but can't understand why the rail company would need to close it for a whole week. The Commonwealth Journal has contacted Norfolk Southern about the women's concerns but the message wasn't returned by press time.
