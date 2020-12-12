MONTICELLO, Ky. -- During Thursday's regular meeting of Wayne County Fiscal Court, a revised first reading of the county's alcohol beverage control ordinance was heard. This ordinance was a corrected version of the original one introduced at a special session earlier this month. The revision involved a clerical error regarding the overall scheduling of set license fees by the county.
The second reading and vote will take place December 28 at 8 a.m. and at that time, an ABC Administrator will also be appointed to serve Wayne County. According to Judge-Executive Mike Anderson, copies of the ordinance will available upon request at his office.
"Written statements will be accepted by the Fiscal Court regarding the ordinance until the special called meeting," Judge Anderson said, adding any comments may be mailed to the Wayne Fiscal Court at P.O. Box 439, Monticello, Ky.
At Thursday's meeting, magistrates also approved creating an alcohol beverage control account. There was a transfer of approximately $60,000 into the account, until it starts to receive receipts. The County will be reimbursed for the initial funding.
Anderson said during the special session in early December, "It's our elected duty to put into place the ordinance 60 days after the certification of the November election." County Clerk Heather Piercy certified the election November 6. Anderson added, "By statute, the Fiscal Court needs to pass the alcohol ordinance and it be in place by January 5."
The Fiscal Court will provide an office space and items needed by the ABC Administrator. The costs involved will be paid for by revenues received from the sale or manufacture of malt and liquor fees. All of the remaining funds will be allotted to the law enforcement agency.
The ABC ordinance will apply to Wayne County residents only, as the City of Monticello will have their own ordinance and ABC Administrator inside the city limits. The ordinance states there will be no Sunday sales. Alcohol sales will be prohibited from midnight Saturday until 6am Monday. No bars, gambling, radio receiving apparatuses, drunkenness and no underage drinking (under 21 years of age) will be allowed.
Businesses must have their licenses in visible in sight. Nudity and adult entertainment activities will be prohibited and retail premises are not to be disorderly. According to Anderson, "The county licenses are set at the maximum fee provided by the statute."
A special session of Monticello's City Council was scheduled for Friday, December 11, at City Hall for the purpose of discussion and a first reading of the City of Monticello's ABC ordinance, plus taking any other action necessary related to the ordinance.
