Richardson earns top marks from Pulaski school board

Superintendent Patrick Richardson continues to earn high marks following his third year as head of Pulaski County Schools.
The Pulaski County Board of Education approved their summative evaluation of Supt. Richardson's job performance during the regular June meeting held last Tuesday.
Such evaluations are compiled annually and allow board members to assess how their schools chief is doing measured against seven leadership standards: strategic, instructional, cultural, human resources, managerial, collaborative, and influential leadership. They use a four-tier rating system: exemplary, for exceeding the standard; accomplished, for meeting the standard; developing, for growth toward meeting the standard; and growth required, for areas that the superintendent must address in a Professional Growth Plan.
The evaluation must be approved by the end of June, and is conducted in two parts. The board first met with Richardson in executive session during the May 11 meeting, then compiled individual members' comments for the summative evaluation report available to the public.
Board chair Cindy Price reported that Richardson had met the goals the board had set last year, with progress ongoing.
"Mr. Richardson received a ranking of exemplary or accomplished by all board members for each standard," board chair Cindy Price announced of the current evaluation, adding that the superintendent has been given five goals for the coming school year:
• Re-introduce students, guardians and staff to a normal school year.
• Increase communication between students and local companies and businesses.
• Work with home-schooled students and their guardians to bring them back into the school system.
• Closely work with the finance department in managing and overseeing ESSER funds.
• Oversee facilities and building projects.
"This school year has been a year no one had experienced before," Price said. "There had been no training, professional development or continuing education to prepare him for his role of leadership. Mr. Richardson has stayed up to date with ever-changing guidelines and led our school district through a very difficult school year while considering what was best for students and staff and staying within the constraints of the law and guidelines.…
"As a board, we would also like to thank Mr. Richardson for his overall leadership of our school district and his work as one of a team of many in making Pulaski County Schools the very best they can be."
Vice chair Dr. Rebekah Branscum added, "I just want to say I think Mr. Richardson had done an excellent job. This has been a tough year, and he got us through it."
Supt. Richardson thanked board members for the vote of confidence and expressed his appreciation not only for them but for his administrative team.
"If I'm successful at all, it's because of the team I have behind me," he said, "working with me at the district level. I have a great staff that's 110 percent behind me, and we are a team. I wouldn't have it any other way. It's not because of me; it's because of us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.