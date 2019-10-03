So far, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has pumped the brakes on the idea of putting a stoplight at the intersection of North U.S. 27 and Ky. 70.
But many in the area -- including Eubank's mayor -- would like to see that project be given a green light.
About two weeks ago, a new traffic pattern went into effect at the intersection, which connects the road going into downtown Eubank proper with the busy highway connecting Somerset and Lexington. New pavement markings made it so that traffic traveling both north- and southbound on U.S. 27 will encounter only one through lane at the intersection. The original right (or slow) lane on each side of the highway instead became a right-turn-only lane onto Ky. 70.
Though there is still a large electronic sign approaching the intersection warning of the change, longtime drivers in the area have been advised to use caution and pay attention to the new markings, out of the risk of continuing to drive through in the right lane out of habit.
But there remains no stoplight at the intersection, which sees tricky left turns and attempts to cross the well-traveled highway from one side of Ky. 70 to the other -- problems that could be alleviated with the presence of a traffic signal.
"We need one really bad," said Eubank Mayor Eddie Hicks. "We've been after a light for (a long time). The last administration had been after one for 25 years."
One problem: The numbers apparently didn't support the need.
"I contacted the State Department of Highways, they were very nice about it, but they said there just wasn't enough traffic out here to justify one," said Hicks.
Added Kenny Upchurch, a former Eubank police officer and Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputy and current city councilor in Eubank, "According to the State Highway Department, it's not based on wrecks, it's based on traffic flow."
That said, Upchurch has patrolled that area for a long time, and "it's always been a dangerous intersection. ... I worked numerous wrecks over there. I just feel it's a bad intersection and would justify a stoplight."
The most recent one took place even after the traffic flow changes took effect. On Monday, Billy Carter-Adamo, 55, of Tucson, Arizona was driving a Buick that collided with a tractor trailer headed northbound on U.S. 27. Adamo was trying to turn into the southbound lane of U.S. 27 from East Ky. 70, and was injured in the accident, according to the sheriff's office.
If you want to blame someone for the most recent change to the intersection, blame the computers. Amber Hale, information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 office in Somerset, said that the right-lane tweaks made on U.S. 27 were part of what's called a "HSIP" project -- as in, Highway Safety Improvement Program.
"It's basically all data driven," said Hale. "They take all the data -- the traffic that flows through the intersection in all directions, all the crash data through there, which directions the most traffic is going in. This program just looks at all the different data that comes from various intersections and ranks them depending on the data. They take the top so-many and put funding toward those to work on them."
After being selected as a viable HSIP project, the available data determined that the fix that needed to be made was to "simplify operations" at the intersection, and eliminate the existing flow lanes, turning them to right-turn lanes.
"It's taken away the number of conflict points that side-street motorists have to deal with when pulling out of Ky. 70," she said. "If they're wanting to go all the way across, instead of having to cross four lanes of traffic, they now have to cross through two lanes of traffic. It kind of brings the intersection in a little tighter."
So have the new changes helped at all?
"It's too early to tell," said Hicks. "I want to think it might help some."
However, visibility at the intersection remains a problem, he noted.
"If you're going east on Ky. 70 coming out of Eubank and trying to go across the road, if you get in the middle, if somebody is coming north trying to go into Eubank (turning left), it blocks what you can see across the road," he noted. "They're coming at a good rate of speed (down U.S. 27) and you can't see them. Vice versa with the southbound lane."
Also a problem is the number of large trucks and tractor trailers coming through the area -- a particularly high number on Ky. 70, with the presence of trucking companies in the area, trucks coming east from I-75, and trucks coming west from Liberty, observed Hicks. The large size of the vehicles makes them even harder to see around -- and more dangerous in a collision.
"I'm getting a lot of requests for help," said Hicks. "People are scared to death, and I am too.
"A lot of times when I want to turn east onto Ky. 70, I just go down to the next intersection and turn back so I can make a right-hand turn," he said. "A lot of people do that."
One Eubank resident, Patricia Blanton, sent a letter to the Commonwealth Journal voicing her concern about the traffic problems at the intersection.
"I knew it wouldn't take long for the 'new traffic pattern' at the intersection of 27 and 70 to create a problem, and (with the Monday wreck), I was right," she said. "What a mess.
"I was excited when I saw that something was finally being done as I had signed a petition a long time ago for a traffic light and I thought we were finally getting one," she added. "I could not believe my eyes when I saw what was really being done. I guess saving money is more important than saving lives. It was dangerous before; it is a disaster waiting to happen now. I wonder why a traffic light was not put up. I'm no engineer, but even I know the solution used is worse than the original problem."
Upchurch said that city officials have been "urging people to slow down and pay attention to" the changes.
He noted that a light was put in at the intersection of Ky. 635 and U.S. 27, down the road in the Science Hill area, and that Eubank was told by highway officials that it warranted a signal because traffic was heavier there due to people coming from and going to Casey County via Ky. 635.
Officials are hopeful the data will soon turn out to be in Eubank's favor.
"It's been awhile since (the Transportation Cabinet) has done a study, and they said they would do another study to see if (the intersection) could justify (a signal)," said Hicks. "I don't know how it's going to go, but I've been in contact with them and they're doing what they can."
Hale confirmed that the data is not a static factor, but is instead subject to change with new information.
"Our engineers are looking at it," she said, noting that was the case even before the most recent collision. "They are constantly looking at what's going on. We've been fielding several complaints since we've done the changes, and our engineers are going up there and studying what traffic is doing."
Before any more changes can be made, the Transportation Cabinet has to allow for an "adjustment period" to what has already been done, to see if whatever problems exist are a result of motorists being unfamiliar with something new.
"It's going to take a little bit of getting used to," she said. "... No matter what type of (change) it is, there's always going to be an adjustment period."
But once that period is out of the way, the possibility of getting a stoplight at the intersection does exist -- it will just depend on what the engineers discover.
"Once (drivers) get adjusted to (the changes), will things be different?" said Hale. "Sometimes it may not be the solution and we have to go another way."
