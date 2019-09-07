Right of way acquisition for cloverleaf underway

FILE I CJ

Amber Hale, public information officer for Kentucky Department of Highways' District 8, said right-of-way acquisition to make way for construction of a cloverleaf interchange at the junction of Ky. 80 and Ky. 461, and expanding Ky. 461 to four lanes from Ky. 80 to near Buck Creek bridge, is moving quickly. Construction could start as soon as early spring 2020.