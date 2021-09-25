Rikiyah Pryor to direct marketing at Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank would like to announce that Rikiyah Pryor has been named to the position of Marketing/ Public Relations Director for the Bank Group.
Rikiyah is a Somerset transplant from the Chicago area where she attended Waubonsee Community College and Western Illinois University studying Mass Communications. She joined the local community as the Administrative Assistant for the Somerset-Lake Cumberland Association of Realtors before serving as the Financial Director/Administrative Assistant for the Somerset Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce for the past 2 years.
Corey Craig, President and CEO of Citizens Bank stated, "Rikiyah is a bright and talented individual who possesses experience and skill set that will play an important role in the future growth of our organization. We are excited for her to be a part of our team."
Rikiyah stated, "I am beyond grateful for the many opportunities I have had since being in Somerset. I look forward to serving the community in a new way and contributing to the growth and future of Citizens Bank and our local communities."
Rikiyah is the Secretary for the Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland, Vice President of the Business Professional Women's Club, 2nd Vice President for the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council, and the Co-Host for "Take 2" radio show on WTLO, Somerset 106. She is also very involved in her church, One 27 House of Prayer, and enjoys music, dance, art and spending time with her family.
Citizens Bank was established in 1904 and has offices in Somerset, Mt. Vernon, Brodhead and McKee.
