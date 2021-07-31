Ringgold Road closing Monday for paving project

A portion of Ringgold Road (Ky. 3263) will temporarily be closed for the next two weeks due to an ongoing pavement project.
Starting Monday, the road will be closed to through traffic between Ky. 80 (mile point 3.5) and Turner Street (mile point 3.4). The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The dates and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
Traffic information for the District 8 counties is also available at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
