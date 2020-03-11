Rockcastle attorney tapped for circuit judgeship

The 28th Judicial Circuit officially has a new judge.
Jerry J. Cox, an attorney from Brodhead with more than 50 years of experience, was sworn in by retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Dan Venters during a noon ceremony Wednesday in his new courtroom at the Pulaski County Judicial Center.
Cox has been appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to replace Judge David A. Tapp, who resigned last November after the United States Senate confirmed his nomination to the bench for the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. He will serve through the General Election this November 3, at which time, the voters of Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties will determine who will serve out Tapp's unexpired term through 2022.
Judge Cox is also a candidate in that judicial race, along with Pulaski attorneys Teresa Whitaker and A.C. Donahue.
Venters, who along with retired 27th Circuit Judge Rod Messer had been filling in to preside over Tapp's docket, said he had known Cox since 1975. It's a pleasure, he added, to swear in such a distinguished member of the bar.
Among Cox's accomplishments is serving as president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers in 2014 — the same year he was awarded the Kentucky Bar Association's highest honor of Most Distinguished Lawyer in Kentucky. In 2002, he was awarded the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy’s Nelson Mandela Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to criminal defense. At various times, he has chaired the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers’ Audit Committee and Kentucky Bar Association’s Criminal Law Section. In 1997, he served as president of the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Cox has written and lectured extensively on criminal law issues.
Upon his investiture, Cox thanked those attending — saying he looked forward to serving the citizens of circuit. "And I hope I can do it as well as I did practicing law," he said.
He was particularly grateful to the local Judicial Nominating Committee for submitting his name to the governor for consideration. He noted that none of its members were from his neck of the woods; apart from Chief Justice John Minton Jr. and one from Lincoln County, five JNC members hail from Pulaski County.
Of the race, Cox would only say "one step at a time." Seeking the judgeship, however, is the culmination of a career dedicated to seeking justice.
"I've done most everything you can do in civil and criminal courts, in federal and state courts, here and in Tennessee — except this," Cox said. "I really look forward to giving it all back to the people."
