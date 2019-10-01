Last week was a particularly bad one for a local grower of industrial hemp.
Just two days after four men were arrested in connection to thefts from the farm, local deputies were dispatched around 11:54 p.m. last Tuesday night to Burnett Farm -- located between Parkers Mill Road and Ky. 914 -- for a reported burglary in progress.
Upon arrival at the scene, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, deputies found 39-year-old Billy Deborde of Brodhead being held at gunpoint by landowner Mark Burnett. Burnett told authorities he was able to detain the suspect due to enhanced security measures installed on the property.
According to PCSO, Deborde had in his possession a quantity of industrial grade hemp which had been removed from the farm field. A search of a soybean field nearby resulted in the discovery of Charles Ashcraft, 59, of Mt. Vernon. Ashcraft was found hiding with a garbage bag full of industrial hemp, the sheriff's office reported.
Both Rockcastle County men were arrested by PCSO Sergeant Kyle Wilson and charged with third-degree Criminal Trespassing, second-degree Criminal Mischief and Possession of Industrial Hemp (a crime for anyone without a license to grow hemp). They were lodged into the Pulaski County Detention Center without further incident early Wednesday morning.
The burglary investigation is continuing by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
While Deborde's case still appears to be active, online court records indicate that Ashcraft pleaded guilty on September 25 to second-degree Criminal Mischief and was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by 24 months of unsupervised probation. Ashcraft's other two charges were dismissed in exchange for his plea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.