Rogers: Biden plan a 'socialist agenda writ large'

In his address Wednesday night to a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden embraced government as the solution to many of the nation's problems.
Biden is proposing a whopping $4 trillion in new government spending to bolster infrastructure and revamp social programs for many Americans who continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For hometown Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-5), who began his legislative career the same year that President Ronald Reagan ushered in the era of "trickle-down economics," the plan spells disaster for the country.
"President Biden confirmed his commitment to an era of big government and a collection of radical liberal dreams," the congressman stated Thursday. "The size of his proposed spending is staggering, and it is an invitation to inflation that will hit hard working Americans by cheapening their paychecks."
A hundred days into his presidency as of Thursday, Biden has gained momentum after passage of a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief fund and surging coronavirus vaccine supplies across the country. However, his ability to enact the much of his agenda is in doubt due to narrow Democratic majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives, near-universal opposition thus far from Republicans and wariness from some moderate Democrats.
While Biden has indicated a willingness to work with Republicans on infrastructure spending, he seems confident that an influx of government spending will yield results he can sell to the public in next year's midterm elections and perhaps on to the 2024 presidential campaign.
Adding to the $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal the president had already announced he wanted to finance with higher corporate taxes, Biden unveiled Wednesday a $1.8 trillion family plan for universal preschool, two years of free community college, $225 billion for child care and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents.
Like Congressman Rogers, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has argued that Biden's plans are a "Trojan horse" that will lead to middle-class tax hikes.
"Our President will not secure a lasting legacy through go-it-alone radicalism," Sen. McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday. "He won't get much done that way. It won't be good for the country. And whatever the Democrats do get done through partisan brute force will be fragile.
McConnell also expressed concern that Biden's agenda doesn't put the country in good stead for competing with nations such as China.
President Biden's speech addressed more than spending -- calling on Congress to act on police reform, immigration reform and gun control.
"He is wrong about stopping the border wall, pulling completely out of Afghanistan, and the insufficient and dangerous non-support of law enforcement personnel," Congressman Rogers stated in his response. "Make no mistake, all of his lofty promises come at the cost of massive tax hikes that will impact our working people. In short, his plan for America is the socialist agenda writ large."
