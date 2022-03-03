Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers took President Joe Biden to task a day after Biden's first State of the Union address, saying Russia's bloody invasion of Ukraine was partially-funded by faulty US energy policies.
"While President Biden delivered his State of the Union Address, Russia continued its barbaric invasion of Ukraine -- a war partially funded by anti-American energy policies that keep the United States and our allied nations beholden to Vladimir Putin's oil empire," Rogers said in a statement on Wednesday. "We not only need to provide Ukraine military support and humanitarian aid, we need to stop funding Putin's evil war chest and energy dominance."
On his first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order to block the Keystone XL pipeline. The move wiped out thousands of jobs and set the tone for how his administration would approach the U.S. energy industry. The president doubled down on this strategy by banning new oil and gas development on public land.
The United States imports nearly 600,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia. The Keystone XL pipeline was capable of supplying about 800,000 barrels of oil per day.
"The fact is the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union spend $700 million every day on Russian oil, when we could secure energy independence for America and her allies by building the Keystone XL pipeline," Rogers said.
The Somerset lawmaker said Biden's administration has made America look weak on a global basis.
"Putin's aggression is proof of an absence of fear and accountability, and we cannot afford a weakened global view of the United States," Rogers said. "The Biden Administration has built a portfolio of national crises, including the disastrous deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, a loss of control of our southern border where criminals and illicit drugs are flooding into our country at a record pace, lawlessness in some of our major cities and a mismanaged economic recovery that has led to the highest inflation we've seen in 40 years."
Biden vowed in his address to take on Russia while also battling the soaring inflation. Biden was in Minnesota on Wednesday where a wrought-iron bridge that connects Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin, across the St. Louis Bay, is set to be repaired -- using funds from the massive infrastructure plan signed into law last year, a signature piece of bipartisan legislation and proof -- Biden says -- that the GOP and Democrats can still work together.
Rogers said infrastructure improvement is fine -- but there are other crucial issues that need to be addressed.
"We not only need new roads and bridges, but Americans also need to be able to afford the cars, gasoline and insurance to drive on them," Rogers said. "We need to be tough on crime, not only funding police, but rebuilding trust in police departments. We not only need a strong national defense, we need modernized military forces that can stand firm against Russian and Chinese aggression and cybersecurity threats. We not only need new jobs and opportunity, we need a skilled workforce that is eager to build a better future for the next generation with confidence in our economy."
Rogers said Biden's performance has been disappointing -- mostly because he promised to be a moderate unifier, but instead has "weakly bowed to the far left."
"When President Biden was elected last year, he pledged to 'be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn't see red and blue states, but a United States.' But since taking office, he has failed to uphold his promises -- and has weakly bowed to the far left and their radical socialist policies," Rogers said. "Despite the failures of the Biden Administration, I know that the American people are resilient, hard-working, and determined to get this nation back on track.
"I encourage President Biden to finally sit down with Republicans to discuss how we can promote 'peace through strength' and address our nation's challenges," Rogers continued. "May God bless the United States of America and our allies around the world."
