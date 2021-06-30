Rogers cites local burial struggle in plea for federal offices to address COVID backlog

Congressman Hal Rogers is calling attention to one family's inability to have their loved one buried at Mill Springs National Cemetery as part of an urgent plea for all federal offices to reopen and address a backlog in helping constituents.
In a letter dated June 17 to Kathleen McGettigan, Acting Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the congressman expressed his concern for lengthy delays in benefits and assistance experienced across southern and eastern Kentucky as a result of office closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While telework status has allowed many Federal employees to safely weather the pandemic, it has also dramatically reduced productivity," Rogers wrote. "It now takes months for veterans to access their service records at the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC). In fact, a constituent in my district was unable to be buried at his desired resting place—the Mill Springs National Cemetery—because the NPRC was unable to furnish his records. This is a disgrace."
Last week, Congressman Rogers also cosponsored the Reopening to address Every Complete Record request for Devoted Servicemembers (RECORDS) Act of 2021 (HR 3710). The proposed legislation would require the records center to reopen to pre-pandemic levels within 30 days. Under the bill, the NPRC must also submit to Congress a comprehensive plan to address the current backlog of 500,000 requests.
The bill is currently with the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
Federal field offices suspended face-to-face services to the public 15 months ago to rely on telework services. Congressman Rogers' letter also noted extended wait times for Social Security applications to be processed, as well as passports and visas.
"With weekly COVID-19 case numbers at their lowest point since March of 2020, over 64% of adults in the U.S. having received at least one vaccination dose, and all states easing or completely lifting pandemic restrictions, it is clear these offices should be open and fully staffed to pre-covid levels to allow them to fulfill their duty -- serving the American people," Congressman Rogers wrote.
On June 10, federal departments and agencies received guidance outlining steps to begin reopening federal offices. While Rogers considers it is a step in the right direction, he noted that offices providing direct, in-person assistance should be prioritized as soon as possible.
"Many of my constituents seeking assistance live in rural areas with poor cell phone service and limited broadband access, making it nearly impossible for some individuals to submit applications online. Many have been unable to navigate these systems without assistance and have simply given up on trying to apply for their benefit—an unacceptable outcome," stated Congressman Rogers. "It is imperative that these Americans are able to visit a local office and receive the in-person assistance they need."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.