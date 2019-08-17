Rogers, Graham appeal to Trump over USAID funding

Somerset's U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, along with U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-South Carolina), penned a letter to President Donald Trump over their concern about a proposed $4.3 billion rescission in funding for the Department of State and United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
The move to cap spending is the latest development in a multi-year battle by President Trump's White House to cut foreign assistance funding even over the objections of Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members. The president's proposed budgets for the last two years sought to cut funding by about 30 percent, only to have Congress reject the request.
"First and notably, we share your concern about our mounting national debt, which in itself creates security risks to the country," wrote Graham and Rogers. "However, it has been reported that this proposal makes sweeping and indiscriminate cuts without regard to national security impacts. These resources support a number of Administration and bipartisan Congressional priorities, including development assistance, resources for counternarcotics initiatives, and efforts to counter Kremlin and Chinese malign influence.
"At a time when threats from Iran are increasing, ISIS has not been vanquished, the Administration is putting significant pressure on the regime in Venezuela, and aiming to curtail the North Korea nuclear program, the rescission package is particularly concerning," Rogers and Graham added. "A move to rescind funding absent policy input from the Department of State and USAID only undermines our national security interests and emboldens our adversaries. We strongly urge you to reconsider this approach."
A bipartisan group of lawmakers and Pompeo, along with officials at the U.S. Agency for International Development, had protested strongly after the Office of Management and Budget imposed the freeze on Aug. 3, arguing that it hurt U.S. national security goals and contradicted the will of Congress. The money must be spent by the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year or be returned.
Congressional leaders were particularly incensed because the effort came just days after Congress passed a two-year debt ceiling extension and budget bill that allowed for a $1.3 trillion spending cap.
"Second, we supported the budget deal and did so in good faith. Preventing agencies from obligating such large sums seems an abdication of this bipartisan agreement, and Congress thus expressed strong opposition to this precise exercise last year," Rogers and Graham wrote. "Furthermore, the U.S. Government Accountability Office's December 2018 legal opinion concluded that the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act does not permit the withholding of funds through their date of expiration and notes the President's responsibility in ensuring prudent obligation of funds.
"We are happy to work with you to ensure that our foreign assistance is targeted in the most appropriate way. However, we discourage you from submitting this rescission package in the strongest possible terms."
Graham is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Rogers is the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs of the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee.
