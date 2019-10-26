Rogers honored with Humanitarian Award

Somerset's U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers is a pioneer in the war against opioids.
Earlier this week, Rogers was recognized in Washington, D.C., for his efforts.
The Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse made Rogers the first to be honored with its Humanitarian Award.
The non-profit group, chaired by his former House GOP colleague Mary Bono, was founded by mothers who have lost children to the opioid epidemic, which has struck Rogers's native Kentucky with devastating force.
"Hal was the first in Congress to recognize the threat to our country, our communities and our families," Bono says. "His leadership is second to none when it comes to addressing the opioid epidemic."
Rogers, now in his 20th term and the longest serving Kentucky Republican ever elected to federal office, has been at the forefront of the opioid battle since the early 2000s, long before many in Congress realized there even was a crisis. Last year, opioids killed an average 130 people a day nationally. In Kentucky, while the death toll remains devastating - 1,247 overdose deaths last year - fatalities declined 15 percent -- thanks largely to Rogers' spotlight on the problem.
MAPDA pointed toward Rogers' many accomplishments in battling the opioid scourge when honoring him with its Humanitarian Award:
• In 2001, he helped establish a federal grant program to provide money to Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs, now in 49 states, which help doctors and pharmacists spot and prevent prescription drug abuse.
• In 2003, he launched Operation UNITE, an initiative in southern and eastern Kentucky that empowers citizen groups and community leaders to battle drug abuse at every level. The organization takes a holistic approach, focusing on law enforcement, treatment and education, which is now a national model to combat the epidemic. UNITE's life-saving activities include financial aid for low-income residents to get long-term treatment and youth programs that partner with schools to protect and educate children. Today, the annual Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit, which Rogers and Operation UNITE initiated in 2012, continues to draw top advocates, researchers and policy makers from across the country to work on the best strategies to combat this epidemic.
• In 2010, Rogers and then-Rep. Bono, R-Calif., launched the Congressional Caucus on Prescription Drug Abuse to bring together like-minded lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, to seek multi-pronged solutions.
• And for years Rogers has championed laws that have provided billions to battle the epidemic through prevention, treatment, enforcement and research.
Proceeds from the award luncheon will be used to award scholarships to recovering students to vocational schools and community colleges.
After receiving the award, Rogers urged southern and eastern Kentuckians to clean out their medicine cabinets to keep unused and unwanted painkillers off the street in accordance with the Drug Enforcement Agency's annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Thanks to Operation UNITE and support from Rogers, every county in Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District has a designated disposal box at a participating law enforcement agency. For the first time, the DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges.
"Multiple studies have confirmed that the majority of abused prescription drugs were taken from the home of a family member or friend's medicine cabinet," said Rogers. "The best way to combat that type of abuse is to get rid of unwanted powerful painkillers by dropping them off at a location where medication can be properly disposed."
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.
This year, the annual DEA Take Back Day comes on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the federal SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act. It has been identified as the most significant single bipartisan legislative effort against a drug-related issue in our nation's history.
"One year ago, Congress proved we are most effective when we work together on issues that directly impact American families. With overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle, the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act was passed by both chambers and signed into law by President Trump to combat the nation's deadly opioid crisis, and we're already seeing the benefits of our continued efforts," said Rogers, who cosponsored the comprehensive legislation. "The SUPPORT Act incorporates a holistic approach, much like the three-pronged effort initiated by Operation UNITE nearly 20 years ago focusing on law enforcement, treatment and education."
The SUPPORT Act includes a bipartisan bill co-authored by Rogers and Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), incentivizing medical providers to pursue a career in substance use disorder (SUD) treatment in areas of the country where providers are desperately needed. The SUD Workforce Loan Repayment Act provides loan repayment of up to $250,000 for participants.
"It takes all of us working together to save lives and prevent the cycle of drug abuse in our communities. We need more SUD treatment professionals, improved access to recovery assistance, more research and continued investments in prevention and education across the board," said Rogers. "The SUPPORT Act works in concert with the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA) and the 21st Century Cures Act that passed in recent years. The reduction in overdose deaths is proof that we must remain consistent and diligent in our efforts to end the opioid epidemic."
To get involved with on-going efforts to combat drug abuse in southern and eastern Kentucky, visit operationunite.org. To find a drop-off location near you, visit wkyt.com and takebackday.dea.gov. All Kentucky State Police posts participate in the DEA Drug Take Back Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.