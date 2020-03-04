Just how serious of a threat is the coronavirus to U.S. citizens?
Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers and his colleagues have made a move to aggressively address the growing concerns, as the death toll has risen to 11 in the United States.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved approximately $8 billion in supplemental funding to keep the coronavirus threat in check, plus $500 million in mandatory funding that will be used to combat the virus through telehealth services.
The emergency funding package includes $1 billion specifically for state and local response efforts nationwide, which will help prevent and combat the virus in Kentucky. The supplemental funding bill could be signed by President Trump this week.
"This Coronavirus emergency supplemental provides $7.8 billion in additional appropriations for the U.S. response to coronavirus. Within the total, more than $2 billion is included for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and $1 billion is for state and local preparedness," Rogers said on the House floor Wednesday. "The bill also provides more than $4 billion for research and development of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics.
"As Ranking Member of the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee, I would also like to highlight the $1.25 billion in the bill for the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development," Rogers added. "These funds will help protect Americans abroad and support efforts to contain the virus worldwide."
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a victim succumbing in California — the nation's first reported fatality outside Washington state — as officials, schools and businesses came under pressure to respond more aggressively to the outbreak.
Officials in Placer County, northwest of Sacramento, said an elderly person who tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday after returning from a San Francisco-Mexico cruise had died. The victim had underlying health conditions, authorities said.
Washington state also announced another death, bringing its total to 10. Most of those who died were residents of a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle. At least 31 cases have been reported in the Seattle area, where researchers say the virus may have been circulating undetected for weeks.
Rogers said the House bill "includes $264 million to maintain consular operations, pay for evacuation expenses, and to address other emergency preparedness needs at our embassies and consulates around the world."
"(The bill includes) $435 million in global health funds, including $200 million for the Emergency Reserve Fund that I established in 2017 to address emerging health threats abroad," Rogers said. "$300 million of International Disaster Assistance funding to respond to humanitarian needs related to the coronavirus; "$250 million for economic and security needs in countries facing instability because of the coronavirus; and $1 million for the USAID Inspector General to perform oversight of coronavirus response activities.
"The bill also requires a comprehensive strategy to respond to the coronavirus outbreak overseas and regular reporting on the use of funding," Rogers added. "This a good bill. The resources are needed urgently."
Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following actions to prevent the spread of any respiratory illness:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus for global updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.