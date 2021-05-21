Rogers isn't among GOP House anti-mask rebels

Several Republicans have begun to revolt against Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi's insistence that masks be worn on the House floor -- despite the CDC easing on face covering guidelines.
However, Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers opted not to rebel.
"I have always followed House rules out of respect for this legislative body and I will continue to do so," Rogers said on Thursday.
The GOP effort comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week eased its guidelines on masks, saying that those who have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine are mostly free to go maskless indoors and out, except where required by law and local regulations.
That guidance, which the CDC says is scientifically sound, was the cause of much confusion across the country over the weekend.
The Senate has no such mask guidelines and neither does the White House. Yet Congress' doctor said continued mandates that masks must be worn on the House floor and in committee rooms can be enforced.
"The mask requirement for the Hall of the House is entirely consistent with Centers for Disease Control prevailing mask guidance as reviewed and endorsed by an expert CDC panel," Attending Physician Brian P. Monahan said in an updated 20-page document on pandemic health guidance.
And several fines have been levied.
GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Chip Roy and Louie Gohmert of Texas and Mary Miller of Illinois received first offense warnings on the mask rule, a Capitol official said. The House Sergeant at Arms' staff is in charge of the fines system.
GOP Reps. Brian Mast of Florida and Beth Van Duyne of Texas were slapped with $500 fines for violating the rule twice.
A third or subsequent offense will cost lawmakers a cool $2,500.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy offered a privileged resolution Wednesday that would lift the mask mandate in the House chamber. Members voted 218-210 along party lines to table it.
"The CDC has updated its recommendation," Rogers said on Thursday, "and I think the House should follow the science."
The House rule seems to be a punishment against Republican lawmakers who have opted not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
House Democrats have not said publicly how many members of the House are unvaccinated, but a recent CNN survey found that all Democrats have been vaccinated, while only 97 of 211 Republicans said they have gotten the shot. Some 109 Republicans did not respond to the network's survey.
Rogers received the vaccination several months ago.
Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun said mask wearing is a common sense question, though he said those who are unvaccinated "ought to at least respect six feet of distance."
He told reporters that he did recommend his constituents go get the vaccine, but whether to say you've been vaccinated or not is a privacy issue.
"It's up to an individual, whether you get a vaccination or not," he said. "It's not public information, and do what's responsible from your own point of view."
