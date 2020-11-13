Rogers joins bipartisan effort to stop Purdue Pharma deal

Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-5) has joined forces with three Democrat colleagues in leading a bipartisan effort to change a "sweetheart" deal the federal Department of Justice has reached with the makers of OxyContin.
On Tuesday, Rogers joined U.S. House of Representatives colleagues Katherine Clark (MA-5), Ann Kuster (NH-2) and David Trone (MD-6) in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr demanding that the Department of Justice reverse its decision to turn Purdue Pharma into a "public benefit company" at the Sackler family's request.
If finalized, the proposal would hand over ownership of Purdue from the Sacklers to a public trust that would manufacture OxyContin on behalf of the state and local governments suing the company for the damage caused by their illegal marketing of the highly addictive, powerful opioid.
Pulaski County is one of those entities, having filed in 2017. While the lawsuit itself -- which now involves more than 3,000 cities and counties -- is still being litigated in the U.S. District Court's Northern District of Ohio, Rogers' home county submitted a proof of claim totaling $131,785,036 this summer as part of Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy proceedings.
"These are damages that have been calculated from 2003 up through 2040," Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield told Fiscal Court in July, "so it's future damages plus past damages. It involves everything from child welfare and adolescent services, drug treatment programs, education and prevention programs, healthcare, law enforcement, criminal justice and lost tax revenue from this opioid crisis."
In their letter to Barr, cosigned by 42 other House members, Rogers and his colleagues wrote: "The idea to convert Purdue Pharma into some form of public trust originated with the Sackler family as a way to artificially inflate the size of their punishment by counting the public trust's future sales of OxyContin as part of the value the Sacklers must forfeit. There is no better example of the success of this public relations strategy than the Department of Justice's own settlement announcement. While headlines announced Purdue's $8 billion settlement, nearly a quarter, or $1.775 billion, of this figure is actually a 'credit' DOJ is providing Purdue '[b]ased on the value that would be conferred to State and local governments' through the public benefit company. In other words, this proposal is a mirage designed to help the Sacklers keep billions in ill-gotten gains by deceiving the American people into believing they have already been severely punished.
"The proper role of government in the production of prescription opioids is to enforce regulatory compliance, prevent diversion, and hold perpetrators liable for violations," the letter continued. "An ownership interest in the production of OxyContin would mean that states may be forced to balance these enforcement interests with their interest in the products or revenue produced by the public trust. Moreover, entangling government with this company may also create conflicts and doubts regarding the government's ability to regulate other companies in the industry that are its suppliers, customers, and competitors. This apparent conflict will undermine the public's faith in state enforcement activity. Never in American history have federal courts used the bankruptcy process to achieve this outcome."
House members urged AG Barr to reject the Sackler family's proposal and allow the court to conclude the bankruptcy process by selling Purdue Pharma to a new private owner in the belief that will hasten financial assistance to victims, prevent states from maintaining an indefinite association with OxyContin, ensure impartiality in government enforcement actions, and help maintain the public's trust.
