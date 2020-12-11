Rogers joins House Republicans in battle for Paycheck Protection Program extension

Somerset's U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) joined House and Senate Republicans on Thursday to call for an immediate extension of the Paycheck Protection Program, which would provide critical relief for small businesses that desperately need it during this new wave of COVID-19 shutdowns.
Rogers said House Democrats have blocked more than 40 attempts by House Republicans to deliver much-needed aid to American small businesses and workers.
“Our small businesses are on the brink of shutting their doors forever. In fact, some of them have already made that difficult decision," Rogers said. "The best thing we could do right now to save small businesses is release the $138 billion that we previously approved for the Paycheck Protection Program that expired in August.
"We know additional relief will be necessary, but let’s get this money out the door," Rogers added. "There is nothing controversial about releasing funding that is readily available to make sure these employers can keep paying their workers.”
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan program that originated from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This was originally a $350-billion program intended to provide American small businesses with eight weeks of cash-flow assistance through 100 percent federally guaranteed loans. The loans are backed by the Small Business Administration (SBA).
The program was then expanded by the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act in late April, adding an additional $310 billion in funding.
Over in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said "our people need another dose of support as we hope to close out our battle with this virus."
“We should be doing everything we can to prevent layoff, create jobs where possible, and race toward the vaccines that will end this nightmare," McConnell added. "While Democrats hold the Paycheck Protection Program hostage over controversial state government bailouts, family businesses are closing their doors. While Democrats resist the kinds of common-sense legal protections that we’ve put in place during past emergencies, our re-opening and recovery is threatened by — according to one estimate — more than 6,500 lawsuits and counting."
In an Opinion Piece featured on CNBC.com on Thursday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) called the Paycheck Protection Program "the single largest federal fiscal policy program enacted in recent history. It has also been the single most effective relief program passed by Congress."
"I’ve heard firsthand from small business owners across the nation who said the PPP was a life-raft to navigate the pandemic’s tumultuous waters," Rubio said in the op-ed. "It’s also clear from the statistics. In May, economists expected the economy to lose upwards of 8.3 million jobs and unemployment to reach levels unseen since the Great Depression. Instead, with more than $500 billion in PPP loans injected into small businesses across the nation during April and May, our economy added a record 2.5 million jobs -- all amid a pandemic.
"Across the United States, the PPP helped support up to 55 million jobs, including up to 4.5 million in manufacturing, with an average firm size of just 20 employees," Rubio added. "Even before the pandemic, manufacturing was experiencing a widening skills gap. An inability to retain skilled employees through the downturn would have exacerbated that gap and further degraded American global competitiveness."
Rogers said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to consider the PPP legislation, H.R. 8265, for a vote and House Democrats have refused to sign a discharge petition that would allow the legislation to receive a simple vote on the floor.
“The American Council on Education told Congress in May that colleges and universities need temporary but strong legal protections. Our Democratic colleagues want to pretend they are bravely fighting big corporations, but they’re really bullying small-business owners and college presidents, who’ve been pleading for these protections for months," McConnell said. "Our Democratic colleagues have not even let us pass non-controversial money to invest in vaccine distribution. Not unless the two parties settle a whole list of issues that are controversial the way they want.
“I hope our colleagues let Congress deliver more help soon," McConnell added. "A lot of Americans cannot afford to wait.”
