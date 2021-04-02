Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers and Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley both expressed appreciation for President Joe Biden's disaster declaration for the February ice storms that crippled much of Rogers' 5th Congressional District early last month.
"Our small county governments have been working on overdrive since early February to remove debris and repair roads, water and sewer lines, and other facilities that were damaged during the ice storms," Rogers said on Thursday. "This declaration provides emergency federal funding through FEMA to help pay for repairs and reimburse those unexpected costs that have been draining local county budgets."
The declaration comes less than two weeks after Kentucky's congressional delegation urged President Biden to activate federal aid for the Commonwealth, a request issued by Governor Andy Beshear.
The harsh weather hit Kentucky from Feb. 8-19, including an ice storm that left more than 154,000 customers without electricity. The declaration frees up public assistance in 44 counties for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective actions and the restoration of damaged infrastructure. Beshear said damage assessments are ongoing and that a request could be made to add additional counties.
Damage assessments are projected to surpass $30 million.
Beshear declared a state of emergency Feb. 11, while 59 counties and 38 cities issued local emergency orders. The Kentucky National Guard assisted with the clearing of road, conducting wellness checks and helping residents out of their homes.
"This declaration will make sure Kentuckians and our communities have the necessary resources to rebuild after the devastating ice storm that hit in February," Beshear said in a statement.
"We spent a lot of time and money cleaning up debris -- and we still are," Kelley said of the local damage. "Then we had to deal with flooding."
The lingering ice storms contributed to the severity of historic flooding that began on Feb. 28. According to Beshear, FEMA has completed damage assessments of more than 2,100 homes and is in the last phase of reviewing impacts to over 40 county infrastructures. Beshear plans to submit an application for a second federal disaster declaration after the review is complete.
Rogers said Kentucky's congressional delegation stands ready to support the Governor's second request for a Major Disaster Declaration.
"With more than 2,100 homes impacted by recent flooding, we need federal assistance to be available to help families rebuild and replace what they have lost in eastern Kentucky," said Rogers. "I was honored to help deliver donations and cleaning supplies to our hardest-hit counties, but long-term flood relief efforts will require emergency home loans and continued support."
Rogers said federal funding is available for the Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms, landslides, and mudslides in the counties of Bath, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Garrard, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Nelson, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe. Funding will also be available through hazard mitigation grants to help prevent damage from future storms.
"This should provide much-needed relief," Kelley said. "I just heard the news and I'm not exactly sure (how we will utilize the funds).
"We probably will replenish our road fund that was stressed during the storms," Kelley added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.