Rogers lauds Trump's acquittal, unveils new bill to aid rural America

As a Republican Congressman, it's natural that Somerset's Hal Rogers is relieved that a Republican President was acquitted in his impeachment trial.
But Rogers seemed more concerned with getting back to business after the long impeachment process that concluded on Wednesday with the GOP-led Senate acquitting President Donald Trump.
"This phony impeachment process essentially held hostage much of the real work of this congressional body for months, but it is finally 'game over' for the Democrats' politically-motivated charade," Rogers said just after the Senate verdict. "President Trump's acquittal is confirmation of what we have known all-along, that there was not a single shred of evidence of a high crime or misdemeanor.
"In his State of the Union address, President Trump focused on the 'Great American Comeback' story and I hope we can move forward collaboratively to advance an agenda that puts America first," Rogers added.
While America was engrossed in the impeachment proceedings, Rogers was getting some bi-partisan work done on Capitol Hill.
Rogers and Pennsylvania Democrat Matt Cartwright introduced the Transforming Hiring in Rural Industries and Vital Economies (THRIVE) Act to Wednesday to create new economic opportunities in rural areas.
"At a time when urban issues get plenty of attention, it's our responsibility to make sure small towns don't get left behind," said U.S. Rep. Cartwright. "That's why I'm proud to join my Republican colleague Hal Rogers in this bipartisan effort to maximize investment in rural communities. This bill directs federal dollars toward critical projects to improve health care services, expand broadband internet access, assist small businesses and strengthen schools."
Rogers said the bill will make sure rural areas -- such as his 5th Congressional District -- will not be ignored.
"This bill ensures that rural America is not an afterthought and has a prominent voice in Washington," said Rogers. "I'm pleased that this legislation will bring together key decision-makers to prioritize rural needs and make sure federal investments are having the best impact possible in the areas that need it most."
The THRIVE Act would reinstate the White House Rural Council, which was disbanded in 2017, reviving a federal effort to invest in our nation's rural areas.
Among the programs overseen by the Rural Council was the "Livable Communities Initiative," which supported local government efforts to improve transportation and develop housing in small towns. The Council also worked in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Education to provide online educational resources for teachers and students in rural communities, which was bolstered at the time by a $2 billion commitment by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for broadband deployment across the country. Additionally, the Rural Council launched the National Water Quality Initiative to work with farmers to improve conservation of working lands and ensure they can be used for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.