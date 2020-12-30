Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are usually on the same page.
That didn't appear to be the case on Tuesday.
On Sunday, Rogers and the House voted for a bipartisan COVID relief and federal funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. The House on Monday night then voted in support of an amendment requested by President Trump that would increase the COVID stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 per person.
However on Tuesday, McConnell was in no hurry to push the bill through Senate.
McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, only said the Senate would work on responding to the concerns raised by Trump when he signed the $900 billion pandemic relief and government funding bill Sunday.
He blocked an effort by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to hold an immediate vote but McConnell's move appeared to indicate that we was unsure where Republicans stood on the question overall.
For Rogers, the vote was an easy one.
"Americans will be provided with much more than a second stimulus check as a result of this comprehensive bipartisan legislation. It is the first step to reopening our schools and businesses, reuniting families and protecting the health of our nation," Rogers said. "It provides $900 billion in COVID relief funding for Americans, including $20 billion dedicated to vaccine distribution, an extension of the Payroll Protection Program, additional support for our veterans, and much more to protect the American people and bring an end to this pandemic.
"We need to get America back on her feet and I applaud President Trump for signing this legislation into law to ensure we begin 2021 with great strides for our families and businesses," Rogers added. "This massive legislation is far from perfect, but it protects vital programs at home in southern and eastern Kentucky and paves the way for a better year ahead."
After bipartisan approval by the House, Schumer warned, "There is no good reason for Senate Republicans to stand in the way."
"There's strong support for these $2,000 emergency checks from every corner of the country," Schumer said in a statement late Monday. He called on McConnell to make sure the Senate helps "meet the needs of American workers and families who are crying out for help."
The House tally was a stunning turn of events. Just days ago Republicans blocked Trump's sudden demands for bigger checks during a brief Christmas Eve session as he defiantly refused to sign the broader COVID-19 aid and year-end funding bill into law.
As Trump spent days fuming from his private club in Florida, where he is spending the holidays, dozens of Republicans calculated it was better to link with Democrats to increase the pandemic stipend rather than buck the outgoing president and constituents counting on the money. Democrats led passage, 275-134, but 44 Republicans, including Rogers, joined almost all Democrats in approval.
