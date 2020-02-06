Rogers, McConnell pleased with Trump's optimistic address

"An American comeback" was the theme of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night -- and Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers was more than happy with the President's message.
"We are witnessing one of the greatest American comeback stories of our lifetime, and I think President Trump did an excellent job articulating some of the successes that we are experiencing, first-hand, despite the political impeachment charade that has overcast his administration from day one," Rogers, who like Trump is a Republican, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Our economy is soaring, the unemployment rate has hit a 50-year low, and in Kentucky, household income has risen 16-percent since President Trump was elected," Rogers added. "He has been bold in his efforts to protect our borders and ramp up national security.
"Together, we have worked hand-in-hand to implement historic tax reform, historic veterans' health care, a historic trade deal with Mexico and Canada, historic military support and record pay raises for our men and women in uniform, and historic funding to combat the national drug abuse crisis," the Congressman continued.
During his address, Trump talked about his administration's economic successes and also noted that America was in firm control of its outside antagonists.
"America's enemies are on the run, America's fortunes are on the rise and America's future is blazing bright," Trump declared. "In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America's destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back."
Trump dedicated a section of his address to "American values," discussing efforts to protect "religious liberties" and limit access to abortion as he continues to court the evangelical and conservative Christian voters who form a crucial part of his base.
"Kentucky workers making everything from cars to bourbon are thriving," said Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader. "The President's new USMCA trade deal will provide even more tailwinds. And I am proud that, following hundreds of millions of dollars in funding that I've directed to the fight against the opioid and substance abuse crisis, Kentucky recently saw our largest decrease in fatal drug overdoses in a decade.
"We know there is much more to do," McConnell added. "We need to keep working to strengthen our nation, keep socialism at bay, and fight to protect the most vulnerable in our society, starting with the unborn."
Rogers lauded the President for keeping his focus on America, while also being the target of an ongoing impeachment trial. Trump was acquitted by the GOP-led Senate on Wednesday.
"I applaud President Trump for focusing on the business of our nation, rather than the on-going impeachment trial that is finally coming to a close," the Somerset Congressman said. "He confidently set the tone for continued progress in America, and it's time for all of us to get back to work. The American people deserve our full attention."
Both Trump and McConnell said the U.S. has turned things around since the Barack Obama administration.
"For three years, we've worked together to push pro-worker, pro-family policies to bring jobs, wage growth, and hope back to the places the Obama economy left behind," McConnell said. "For three years, Republicans in Congress have partnered with the President to keep America strong and safe and create record-setting prosperity for working families across the country.
"The results have been a truly all-American comeback," McConnell added. "Unemployment has reached a 50-year low. Seven million more people are working. And wages have risen the fastest for the lowest-income workers."
Rogers pointed out the economic impact can be felt dramatically in his 5th Congressional District.
"We are writing our own comeback stories in Southern and Eastern Kentucky, where opioid overdose death rates are declining for the first time, where more students are earning college degrees and credentials than ever before, and where our coal-producing communities are getting more support to diversify our economy, improve our infrastructure and expand opportunities to revitalize our region," Rogers said.
The President entered the evening on a roll, with his impeachment acquittal imminent, his job approval numbers ticking upward and Wall Street looking strong. He struck a largely optimistic tone.
"My fellow Americans, the best is yet to come," Trump finished.
The political division was also on firm display on Tuesday night as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of the address after Trump concluded her speech.
"I am embarrassed at the Speaker's childish and partisan stunt," said Rogers. "She showed great disrespect for the House and the President."
Vice President Mike Pence, who sat to Pelosi's right during the speech, said Wednesday that he did not see when she tore up the speech.
"I found out just a few moments later, and I think it was a new low," he said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends." "I wasn't sure if she was ripping up the speech or ripping up the Constitution."
Pence accused Pelosi of trying to make the evening "about her and I think the American people see through it."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
