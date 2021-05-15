Rogers supports House resolution backing Israel

Congressman Hal Rogers offered his support Friday for a resolution condemning Hamas rocket attacks against Israel.
New Jersey Congressman Jefferson Van Drew introduced House Resolution 396 the day prior in response to escalating tensions over the West Bank. In addition to condemning Hamas, the resolution calls for continued U.S. investment in the security and sovereignty of Israel as a long-time ally in the Middle East.
Rogers noted that the United States advanced Israel's military technology which includes the "Iron Dome" that has intercepted more than 1,500 rockets from Gaza since last Monday
"As Israel stands on the brink of a full-scale war…[w]e must continue to extend that same unwavering support for our closest partner in the region and pray that peace prevails between the Israelis and Palestinians, standing firmly against terrorists like Hamas who only act through violence," Congressman Rogers stated.
The congressman went on to say that the resolution "fully supports Israel, maintaining the unity that we have shared for decades and ensures the resources for Israel's security are once again provided through this year's appropriations bills. I urge President Biden to condemn the Hamas rocket attacks and reaffirm our long-time support of Israel."
