Rogers votes against House war powers resolution

Somerset's U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers on Thursday night voted against a House resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.
The Democrat-controlled House passed the measure, 224-194, with just three Republicans voting in support. Eight Democrats opposed the measure.
"This resolution undermines our military strength and the authority of our Commander in Chief, who works directly with our Joint Chiefs and the Department of Defense with critical, time-sensitive intelligence to protect our nation and our allies," Rogers said in statement following the vote. "Our national security is not a matter for political stunts. Forbidding the use of force against any part of Iran's government or military, even if they are imminently threatening American civilians, diplomats or allies is reckless.
"President Trump clearly stated his intent to seek peace and work toward responsible deescalation in the Middle East, and making a rushed decision to circumvent the President's Constitutional powers for political gain is dangerous and unwarranted," Rogers added. "Instead, America needs to stand firm with strength and unity against nations that exercise support for terrorism and devalue basic humanity."
As it turns out, Kentucky's lawmakers were split on the controversial resolution.
One of the three GOP supporters of the resolution was Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie.
Massie, in explaining his vote in favor of the resolution, said he supported Trump but was backing the legislation because "this vote is about exercising our constitutional authority but more importantly, our moral obligation to decide when and where our troops are going to be asked to give their lives."
"If we go to war, it needs to be with the blessing and the support of the people and a clear mission that our soldiers can accomplish," Massie said Thursday on the House floor. "We do that by following the vision of our founding fathers - we debate it on the floor of the House."
Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky's lone Democrat in Congress, also voted for the resolution.
"Article I of the Constitution gives Congress the responsibility to declare war, and I am unwilling to send any of our men and women in uniform into harm's way on the orders of an impulsive and unstable President," Yarmuth tweeted Thursday.
Kentucky's three other representatives in the House -- Reps. James Comer, Brett Guthrie and Andy Barr -- are all members of the GOP, and all voted against the resolution along with Rogers.
Kentucky junior Sen. Rand Paul has already voiced his displeasure with Trump's actions.
Paul was displeased administration officials justified killing Soleimani based on the 2002 authorization of force in Iraq. "That is absurd. That's an insult,'' he said.
A similar resolution by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., faces an uphill fight in the GOP-run Senate. Kaine's efforts received a boost Thursday as Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, an ex-Marine, said he might support the war powers measure. Paul and at least one other Republican said Thursday they would also support Kaine's measure.
