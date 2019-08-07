Rogers vows to help find solutions to gun-related violence

Somerset's own Congressman Hal Rogers lamented the latest mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, yesterday, saying "there is no room for such hatred and violence in America."
The two incidents last weekend left 31 people dead in the two cities.
“As we search for answers to what triggered the heartbreaking massacres in El Paso and Dayton, there is one thing we must agree on – there is no room for such hatred and violence in America," Rogers said. "It demands our time, our attention and thoughtful action as we move forward as a nation. It requires logical legislation and grant programs that address the real problems in our society today, not legislation that restricts law-abiding citizens and victims."
In February, Rogers voted against a House bill that establishes new background check requirements for firearm transfers between private parties (i.e., unlicensed individuals). Specifically, it prohibits a firearm transfer between private parties unless a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer, or importer first takes possession of the firearm to conduct a background check.
The prohibition does not apply to certain firearm transfers, such as a gift between spouses in good faith.
The bill passed the House by a 240-190 margin.
“While the title of the Bipartisan Background Checks Act appears to be good legislation on the surface, I voted against the bill because it doesn’t even touch the tip of the iceberg of the crisis before us – in fact, it does not prevent criminals from acquiring firearms, offers nothing to make schools or communities safer, and would not have stopped the most recent attacks," Rogers said.
While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has ignored the House bill, there seemed to be some movement by Senate Republicans early this week to attempt to address the gun violence dilemma.
The conservative Washington Times reported yesterday key Republicans — including McConnell — are working on bills they feel can win bipartisan support.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican and chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said he’s already struck a deal with Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut to write a bill encouraging states to adopt red flag laws, which would allow families or authorities to tip police off to individuals who may pose a danger, and if a quick probe finds cause for concern, to confiscate firearms from those people, according to The Times.
Despite his "no' vote in February, Rogers seems determined to help find a solution to gun-related violence.
“Culturally, violence has become far too commonplace and mental illness is often misunderstood, stigmatized and left untreated," Rogers said. "It is imperative that something be done to crack down on gun-related tragedies of all types. While this issue remains exceedingly complex, I have supported effective legislation that has been signed into law to address mental health needs, close loopholes, and prevent violence in our schools, including the Fix NICS Act, the STOP School Violence Act, and the 21st Century Cures Act. Still yet, as we were gravely reminded in recent days, more work is needed.
“As we move forward, Congress must put political theatrics aside and focus on meaningful legislation that helps pull America back together and restore our value on humanity," the Congressman added.
