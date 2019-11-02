Election Day and pancakes. They go together like ... well, like something that goes together better than Democrats and Republicans.
Every election year, on both the Primary and General Election dates, the Somerset Noon Rotary Club holds a pancake fry at First United Methodist Church. This is the 65th annual edition of the event, as this coming Tuesday is Election Day in Kentucky.
On the menu, of course, are pancakes -- with all the fixin's. Butter. Syrup. However you like it. Complementing the pancakes are sausage patties, round and grilled dark.
"It's become a tradition for us," said Brian Shannon, this year's president of the Noon Rotary Club.
And it's a big one. Every year, hundreds of people are served, often close to a thousand. It's a lot of work, especially considering the people in the kitchen aren't breakfast professionals but rather volunteers from the Rotary roster. But it's a labor of love.
"We do all the cooking," said Shannon. "We get local businesses to sponsor us, sponsor tables. Baxter's Coffee will (provide) the coffee this year. Kroger is a partner of ours. They give us a little bit of money. What we intend to buy, we buy from them."
Sponsors for the pancake fry this year include Kroger, Forcht Bank, Evans, Harville, Atwell and Co. CPAs, Bluegrass Senior Living, and Citizens National Bank. Alton Blakley is sponsoring the pancakes, Summit Meats is sponsoring the sausage, and Prairie Farms Dairy handles the milk.
"It's just a community effort," said Shannon.
You can have breakfast or lunch -- or an early dinner, if you like -- as the fry starts at 6 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. in the basement fellowship hall at the Methodist Church on South Central Avenue.
"The bulk of the crowd comes by lunchtime," said Shannon. "After that, it kind of slows down."
The preparation process starts months in advance, and the actual day starts very early for the volunteers, who arrive at around 4:30 a.m. to get ready before 6 a.m.
"We've got a pretty good number of Rotarians throughout the day," said Shannon, noting that they work in shifts, rotating -- so to speak -- as the day progresses.
And rest assured, they aren't turning your pancakes and sausage over to just anyone. Shannon said it's not too common that novice cooks are getting thrown into the battlefield.
"We have a handful of folks who always make our pancake batter and are our sausage makers," he said. These volunteers are used to the job and are able to keep pace with the rush. Those less familiar with the process handle the other needs out in the dining room.
"It's quick on-on-the-job training," he said, "but if we have to, we will."
Not everyone eats in, either; the pancake fry also delivers for bulk orders.
"We have regulars who come every year," said Shannon. "The November one is the biggest one when local elections are going on. All those (candidates) who are running stop by at some point throughout the day. We have a really good following of folks who come every year, as well as random folks."
Tickets are $5 in advance, and $7 at the door. Proceeds go to $1,000 college scholarships for Society of Character members at local high schools. Money also goes to help small local projects the Rotary Club is involved in, said Shannon.
This year, there's something special going on as well: a pancake-eating contest. On Monday night at 6 p.m., just ahead of the election, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve Kelley will go head-to-head at First United Methodist Church seeing who's the superior consumer of pancakes. Additionally, Somerset Independent Superintendent Kyle Lively and Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson will face off over a plate as well.
"It's just a fun thing to raise interest," said Shannon, "and to get people to come eat pancakes with us the next day."
After voting, of course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.