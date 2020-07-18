Four Somerset individuals were arrested on drug-related charges following a Tuesday night traffic stop on Hope Way.
Jared Rowe, 28, of Strawberry Lane, has been charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st offense, methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess; and Reckless Driving.
Jacob Rowe, 30, of Strawberry Road, and Kenneth Daniel Hislope, 24, of Cotter Avenue, have each been charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st offense, methamphetamine).
Stephanie Matthews, 22, of Conley Drive, has been charged with Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Deputy Tan Hudson was patrolling when he saw a 2001 Buick LeSabre driving erratically. Upon stopping the car, he made contact with the driver, Jared Rowe, who was arrested immediately when Dep. Hudson learned he was wanted on outstanding court warrants.
Dep. Hudson interviewed the three passengers, PCSO reported, and detected the presence of drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle. Dep. Brandon Smith and K-9 Leo were
then called to the scene for a drug detection walk around. Several small bags of suspected methamphetamine as well as syringes were discovered after a search of the Buick and the passengers' personal items.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress served Jared Rowe with a Pulaski Circuit Court Indictment for first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st offense, methamphetamine) as well as a Pulaski District Court Warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Under $500.
All four were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center without incident.
Both Rowes and Hislope are scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski District Court on July 29. Matthews is scheduled to be arraigned on August 12.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck asks anyone with information about drug or other criminal activity to contact the sheriff's office at 606-678-5145. Anonymous tips may also be left online at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.