RTEC will be expanding its fleet thanks to a new grant announced this week.
Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that Kentucky has been awarded $3,070,671 in funding from the Federal Transit Administration to enable public transit agencies across the commonwealth to purchase vehicles.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Office of Transportation Delivery applied for the funding, which is discretionary and nationally competitive. Ten Kentucky transit agencies, which together serve 41 counties, will use the money to buy 42 replacement vehicles and 20 other vehicles with which to expand their fleets.
RTEC (Rural Transit Enterprises Coordinated, Inc.) -- serving Adair, Bell, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Monroe, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Taylor, Wayne, Whitley counties -- will receive $129,950 to purchase two vehicles for the fleet.
"Reliable transportation is essential to so much we do in our daily lives," Gov. Beshear said. "For many of our fellow Kentuckians, that means public transportation. It's how they get to work, or school, or health care appointments, or the grocery and a host of other places. This funding is an investment on their behalf."
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray noted that the funding comes at a particularly critical time because public transit agencies have lost ridership and revenue because of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
"These agencies have been struggling financially, and this funding will help them maintain a dependable fleet," Secretary Gray said.
