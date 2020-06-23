Rural counties lost smaller percentage of jobs

The nation saw a huge number of job losses in April, the first full month of lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
But according to data released by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the decline in employment diminished as one moved away from urban centers.
The counties at the centers of the metropolitan areas of a million or more lost 15.1% of their jobs from March to April of this year. Rural counties that don't touch a metropolitan area lost an average 10.8 percent, while rural counties adjacent to metro areas lost an average of 11.7 percent.
Local economies also affected the extent of job losses. Counties with large agricultural economies had about half the job losses (seven percent) of those counties that cater to tourists (13.3 percent).
With Lake Cumberland and a thriving agricultural community, Pulaski County fell in between both averages -- losing 2,175 jobs from March until April, or 8.6 percent.
