A Russell County businessman has filed for state representative in the 83rd District to fill a seat held the last 24 years by Jeff Hoover, Jamestown, former speaker of the House of Representatives who is not seeking reelection.
Joshua Branscum, a Republican, is employed by Branscum Construction Co. of Russell Springs. His wife, Kara, is a teacher in Russell County. The couple has 2 children.
The 83rd House District is made up of Russell, Clinton, Cumberland and a portion of Pulaski County. Eighty Third District precincts in Pulaski County are Nancy No. 15, Harrison No. 17, Firebrook No. 11F, Oak Hill No. 11, Namoi West No. 44, Hickory Nut No. 19 and Fall Branch No. 18.
Ken Upchurch, representing the 52nd House District; David Meade, representing the 80th House District; and Tommy Turner, representing the 85th House District, had not filed for reelection as of noon Tuesday. Portions of the 52nd, 80th and 85th House Districts extend into Pulaski County. Members of the state House of Representatives serve a two-year term.
Rick Girdler, state senator from Somerset, has filed for reelection in the 15th Senatorial District which includes Pulaski County. State senators serve a four-year term.
This is presidential election year and Donald Trump, seeking a second term, no doubt is the Republican nominee for president.
A Democratic primary election will be held in Kentucky along with regular primaries May 19. However, this is late in the presidential nomination process. Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020, when several states will hold presidential primaries, will have passed, and many other states will have held presidential primaries to select a likely Democratic presidential nominee ahead of Kentucky's presidential primary. Kentucky at one time had an earlier presidential primary but powers that be decreed it too expensive and merged presidential primaries with regular May primaries.
Kentucky, at its May 19 Democratic presidential primary, will pledge 46 delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention July 13-16 in Milwaukee. The delegates will be allocated proportionally on the basis of the results of the primary. Of the 46 pledged delegates, between three and eight are allocated to each of the state's six congressional districts and another six are allocated to party leaders and elected officials, in addition to 10 at-large pledged delegates.
Among statewide offices up for election in 2020 is for U.S. Senate. Democrat Amy M. McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot, is already flying TV missions, aiming at Republican Mitch McConnell, five-term senator who currently serves as majority leader of the Senate.
McConnell and McGrath had not filed as 2020 primary candidate as of noon Tuesday. Already filing for the U.S. Senate from Kentucky are Democrats Andrew J. Maynard of Georgetown and John R. Sharpensteen of Bonnieville, and Republicans Paul John Frangedakis of Lexington and Louis Grider of Elizabethtown.
More than likely seeking re-election will be Congressman Hal Rogers, R-Somerset, who has represented the 5th Congressional District in Kentucky since 1980. He had not filed for reelection as of noon Tuesday.
The unexpired term of Circuit Judge David Tapp, Division 1, 28th Judicial Circuit, will be filled during the 2020 election cycle. Tapp was appointed to a seat on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.
Somerset City Council members from the city's 12 wards likely will seek new two-year terms. Nonpartisan council candidates in Somerset, unlike smaller cities in the county, must file ahead of a January 28th deadline. If more than two candidates file in any ward, candidates in that ward will be subject to a May 19 primary at which the two top vote-getters will advance to the November General Election.
Ferguson and Burnside will elect or re-elect six-member city councils. Science Hill and Eubank will elect or reelect four-member city commissions. Small city candidates are nonpartisan and not subject to May primaries. They have an August 11, 2020 filing deadline.
Mayors in Somerset, Burnside, Ferguson, Science Hill and Eubank serve four-year terms and are not up for reelection next year.
Some school board members in the Pulaski County, Somerset and Science Hill school districts are up for reelection next year. School board candidates also are not involved in the May 19 primaries and have an August 11 filing deadline.
Mark Vaught, election coordinator for Pulaski County, said no local candidates had filed as of noon Tuesday.
Candidates who would represent an area within a city or a county must file at the local county clerk's office. Those who would represent a district of more than one county must file at the Kentucky Secretary of State's office in Frankfort.
